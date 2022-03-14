If you are looking for a pocket PC, you will like this DingDian S3

DingDian S3 is a desktop computer with dimensions similar to a smart phone. A pocket PC that you can reserve in a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter at a fairly cheap price: $249.

We like these little PCs that can be carried in a pocket and used anywhere (offices, consumer desks, living rooms, kiosks…) for a variety of tasks. If the images sound familiar to you, it is because its design and chassis is very similar to others such as the Morefine M6 and the Topton M6. As a chubby smartphone, it has dimensions of 150 x 80 x 19mm and weighs 195 grams.

The DingDian S3 runs on Intel’s ‘Jasper Lake’ platform. They are processors intended to drive cheap PCs, small netbook-type laptops or entry-level desktops including mini-PCs or even smaller ones like the one at hand. Specifically, it mounts an efficient and sufficiently performing Pentium Silver N6000 with four cores, a frequency of up to 3.3 GHz and a TDP of only 6 watts.

All settings have 16 GB of DDR4 memory 2933 MHz. It’s soldered to the motherboard and not user replaceable, but it’s more than enough for a rig like this. For internal storage it offers various capacities, 128 GB, 512 TB or 1 Tbyte depending on the configuration. And it can be upgraded/expanded with two available M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe SSDs and one M.2 2242 slot for SATA storage.

Its connectivity is not bad either and it takes full advantage of its size with:

An Intel AX201 chip to offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

1 x 2.5Gbps LAN Ethernet Port

1 HDMI 2.0 output.

1 USB Type-C port for data.

1 USB Type-C port for power supply. (Can be powered from any portable power bank that supports 12V/2A output.)

3 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

1 3.5mm jack for audio.

The price set for this DingDian S3 in retail is 369 dollars, but if you support the financing campaign now, on Kickstarter you can reserve it for only $249. Very good price for what this compact offers and its possibilities. The crowdfunding campaign ends on April 10, 2022 and the product is expected to start shipping to backers in June.