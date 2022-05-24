Where to invest in cryptos? We analyze PrimeXBT [Vídeo]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When choosing a platform to trade cryptocurrencies, we basically have two options. Choose a platform or exchange with lots of cryptos available to hold and small buys and sells, or use a platform that emphasizes trading. If the latter is preferred, PrimeXBT is one of the best optionsas we tell you in the following video:

Crypto trading focuses heavily on margin or leverage. This means that money is borrowed from the platform or exchange to multiply the amount invested and therefore achieve more profits, but be careful, also more losses. Another notable difference between trading and strategies such as holding is that crypto trading can be played long or short, which means that it is possible to profit from both price increases and decreases.

PrimeXBT allows you to copy other users’ cryptocurrency trading strategies with profit

All this is possible in PrimeXBT, but it is obviously a complicated world. In the blink of an eye you can lose a lot of money, as has happened recently. And if terms such as stop-loss orders, take-profit orders, conditional closes and a long etcetera are added to the equation, it doesn’t get any easier.

That is why PrimeXBT offers, among many other things, an option called copy trading. This feature is intended for users who have no prior knowledge of trading and it consists, plain and simple, of copying trading strategies. There are many strategies to copy, which are presented to the user with a series of data such as days that the strategy has been active, total profitability, number of users that follow it, etc…

In this way, a user can, with a quick glance, choose the strategy they like best and put their crypto to work without having to lift a single finger. The price of this feature is a small entry fee and another fee to the creator of the strategy.

