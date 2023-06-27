HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless brings comfort, good sound quality and monstrous battery life | Analysis

- Advertisement -

Launched in Europe at the end of April, the Cloud Alpha Wireless is HyperX’s new bet on the hardcore gamer audience, who are looking for a headset that offers a good sound and audio package for long periods of gaming. With the promise of a battery lasting 300 hours as the main highlight, we had the chance to test this new release from the brand and we will share some of our impressions.

construction and design

Being very light, the Cloud Alpha Wireless brings high quality features in its construction, both in the headband and in the foams that memorize the shape of the user's ear in the shells. In addition to contributing to comfort in use, the foam also helps to better insulate sound. Inside the box, you'll find the headset, detachable microphone (with a foam pad), USB wireless adapter, USB charging cable, brand product information and certifications. The metallic structure of the headset, with the traditional red paint of the brand, guarantees the modernity of the design and a prolonged durability. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, new highly resistant watch and infinite battery The shells of the oval-shaped headset are attached to the metallic structure by hinges that complement the ergonomics, controlling the angle of the shells and acting in conjunction with the opening of the headband. A very positive point of this headset is that it is very compact when closed, being great for those who have a bench without much space.

For those who are fanatical about RGB LEDs in products from the gamer line, don't expect that here, since as a way to reduce the weight of the device and increase battery efficiency, HyperX opted for just a single LED that is next to the device's power button, serving only as an indication that it is turned on. Speaking of the button interface, the Cloud Alpha Wireless has the power button, a microphone mute button, a USB-C input and a 3.5mm input for microphone placement on the left side shell. Meanwhile, the right side only has the headset volume scroll. In short, the product has an elegant look that makes it easy to use, with a very clear purpose.

Comfortable use? Cloud Alpha Wireless carries many of the features of HyperX headphones, even the most robust ones. We can guarantee that its prolonged use is not uncomfortable, but the leatherette finish can be a nuisance on warmer days, being a setback compared to headsets that have a fabric finish that allows greater air circulation. It is worth paying attention to the seam of the shell foams, which can open over time, as well as the possibility of the fabric of the headband starting to peel, but based on other HyperX products, I must say that the durability does not it is a serious problem here and that you will be able to enjoy the product for a long time without having to resort to spare parts or technical support (which is also a great brand differentiator). Ready to adjust to users' different head shapes, we have here a great option for those who spend long periods in front of a screen.

Talk well with everything?

With a focus on the gamer audience, Cloud Alpha Wireless is ready to talk to the most varied types of devices, including PCs, PlayStation consoles, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, just plugging your USB adapter into the device in question to use it, without the need to install any additional software. It is worth noting that the charging cable that comes with the device is small, not allowing its use during charging. In terms of connectivity, the brand promises that wireless transmission at a frequency of 2.4 GHz has up to 20 meters of wireless range, but in our tests, we could see that the device loses connection at about nine meters (considering interference imposed by walls, furniture, etc.). In the test with the Nintendo Switch, I could also notice some quick disconnections, even being close to the wireless adapter, something that did not happen with the use on the PC and PS5.

And the sound quality?

In its description, HyperX highlights that Cloud Alpha Wireless features “spatial 3D audio with DTS® Headphone:X® feature, thinner and lighter 50mm drivers and exclusive and improved Dual Chambers technology, which has two sound chambers in each ear cup to separate bass from mids and highs, thus reducing sound distortion and providing more stable and accurate audio”. Indeed, the headset has acceptable audio quality, especially for those who are used to less competent devices or who have not had access to devices with more powerful features. For music lovers, it’s possible to hear multiple layers of audio and details that go unnoticed in conventional headphones, but don’t expect access to more complete audio controls or experiences like Dolby Atmos. In short, we have a succinct device that delivers an honest audio experience, but without enhancements aimed at more demanding users. During gameplay, the device delivers a very immersive experience, thanks to spatial 3D audio, which also guarantees some advantages in the competitive environment. In addition, the reduction in the overlapping of bass, mid and high frequencies also brings enough definition to distinguish the enemy’s footsteps in explosion scenarios or heavy firefight.

Isolation As much as the foam shells are the main source of sound isolation, the lack of a proper system for this ends up making the loudest external sounds still be heard while using this headset. Of course, we are not saying that you will be able to hear everything that goes on around you, since there is isolation, but don't expect to be completely absorbed by the device's audio, as with other devices that have more complete isolation solutions.

Microphone

The detachable microphone of the Cloud Alpha Wireless is made to complement the comfort during use, as it is built with a flexible rod that gives the user complete freedom to choose the position that suits him best. The negative point here is that there is no LED to indicate whether the microphone is activated or not, also for battery efficiency. In our test, it was possible to notice that the audio is only captured during speech, and not continuously, which can cause some differences in the recording volume, as if they were interference. This is due to the noise canceling system certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. In any case, it is possible to observe that the microphone of the device is competent and allows clear communication during a game or video/voice call.

Battery

Of course, the biggest difference between HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is its battery and it delivers what it promises. In our tests, the device came with a battery charge of 85%, but even so, it was possible to use it for almost two weeks (even if not continuously) without needing a new recharge, and we still have an available charge. Bearing in mind that other more robust headphones delivered much less autonomy, even needing to disable the RGB LEDs to try to save a little battery, it is commendable to see what HyperX managed to do with the Cloud Alpha Wireless. It is worth mentioning that the battery level is informed whenever the device is turned on, through an audio message issued by the speakers (in English), which helps to control the period for the next charge.

