Galaxy M34 launches in July with 6,000mAh battery and 50MP camera

Update (06/27/2023) – MR

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy M34. The new M line cell phone will be made official in July 7 in India. It promises to hit the market as an intermediary with attractive specifications and a competitive price. According to the South Korean, the Galaxy M34 will be announced with a generous battery and other interesting configurations.

Samsung Galaxy M34 will arrive as one of the most affordable options with a 6,000 mAh battery. It will also feature a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization. According to the South Korean, the sensor will not suffer from shakes and will allow users to take pictures without shaking, eliminating blur caused by unwanted movements. Another interesting feature is Monster Shot 2.0 which uses artificial intelligence to record up to 4 videos and capture up to 4 photos in a single action. There are also other features, such as Nightography for higher quality low-light photos. The South Korean showed the rear design of the cell phone, which features a triple camera module. Unfortunately, only the main sensor was detailed without clarifying the auxiliary specifications.

The company claims that the 6,000 mAh battery will have autonomy for something like two days, something that will need to be tested in daily use. Samsung revealed that the Galaxy M34 will support a 120 Hz refresh rate and a Super AMOLED display, a considerable improvement over the Galaxy M33 that features an IPS LCD screen. This information contradicts previous leaks that the Galaxy M34 would be a mere renamed version of the Galaxy A34. In the coming weeks, new details about the cell phone will be released.

Galaxy M34 is certified after specs leak and appear on support page

Samsung is preparing to launch a new cell phone from the M line, the Galaxy M34. Recently, the device was listed on the official support page, indicating that its announcement will take place soon. After an image surfaced on Amazon, the Galaxy M34 was certified by the US FCC authority, revealing some details.

According to the FCC listing, the Galaxy M34 has code SM-M346B/DS. It also confirms that the phone will support 5G connectivity, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. Unfortunately, those are the only details revealed in the certification.

The Galaxy M34 also appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) regulatory authority database with the same code SM-M346B/DS. Currently, cell phone specifications have not been confirmed, but leaks indicate that it will have similar configurations to the Galaxy A34. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy A34 has an AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a notch in the shape of a drop, in addition to a digital reader. Under the hood is MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 platform with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In operating system, the cell phone comes standard with Android 13 under the One UI 5.0 interface. In the photographic set, there is a triple module with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and another 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32 MP front sensor. As for energy, the Galaxy A34 features a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging.

Update (06/22/2023) – MR

Samsung Galaxy M34 has leaked specifications after appearing on a support page

Samsung will launch a new M line device soon. Last week, the Galaxy M34 surfaced on the company’s official support page, confirming that its announcement would take place soon. Now, the Galaxy M34 has been listed on the Amazon website and has had a part of its design revealed. In addition, informant Abhishek Yadav brought the alleged specifications of the cell phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 will be one of the next South Korean intermediaries to hit the market. Amazon’s website reveals that the Galaxy M34 will be available in two colors: blue and green. At the rear, there will be a triple camera module with three rings for the sensors, in addition to the LED module for the flash. On the side, there is the digital reader below the volume button. Apparently, the cell phone will have a slight curvature on the back panel and on its frame. In the specs, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Galaxy M34 will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34. The device will have a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There will likely be a drop-shaped notch.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launching soon in India landing page goes live on Amazon. Expected

6.6″ FHD+ sAMOLED notch display

120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 1080

android 13

48MP+8MP+5MP

13MP front

5000mAh battery 25W

8.2mm thick

199 grams

BT5.3

WiFi 5

USB 2.0

UFS 2.2#Samsung pic.twitter.com/F8WuN5TJkE — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 22, 2023

In the photographic set, the Galaxy M34 should bring a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and another 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 13-megapixel front sensor is expected. Under the hood, the South Korean intermediate may come equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 platform, which has been renamed Dimensity 7050. The Galaxy M34 should be launched with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. According to the leak, there will be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. As for the operating system, Galaxy M34 will come with Android 13 under One UI 5.1 interface. Other specifications should include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB 2.0 port. In dimensions, it should be 8.2 millimeters thick and weigh 199 grams.

Update (06/14/2023) – MR

Samsung Galaxy M34 appears on official support page and should be announced soon

Samsung prepares announcements for the Unpacked event in July. The South Korean should present the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, in addition to the Galaxy Watch 6 line and the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. However, Samsung appears to have another intermediary to introduce soon. The Galaxy M34 5G appeared on a support page on the company’s official website.

TheTechOutlook found that Samsung Galaxy M34 5G appeared on Samsung India website with code SM-M346B/DS. Unfortunately, the listing does not provide details about its specifications, but it does confirm that the cell phone is close to being made official. The handset has also been certified by the Indian authority BIS, confirming that the handset is ready to be sold in the country. Several rumors that the Galaxy M34 5G will have similar specifications to the Galaxy A34 5G, as it was with the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy M54.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G hit the market with a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a drop-shaped notch to house the front sensor and fingerprint reader. under the display. Under the hood, it features MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset with 8GB of memory and up to 256GB of internal storage. The photographic set consists of a triple module with a 48-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization.

Original text – 05/12/2023

Samsung Galaxy M34 is certified and should be announced soon

Samsung is preparing to launch a new device from the M line. According to new information, the South Korean company should announce the new intermediary in several markets in the coming weeks, the Galaxy M34. The device will arrive as the successor to the Galaxy M33, launched last year. So far, Samsung has not officially confirmed the existence of the device, but it appeared in the database of the regulatory body Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The Samsung Galaxy M34 emerged was certified in BIS with code SM-M346B/DS together with the Galaxy F34 with SM-E346B/DS. Unfortunately, the listing lacks device specs, but confirms that its announcement is forthcoming. This is the first time the device has visited a certification site, so there is no information about the Galaxy M34. Generally, Samsung shares the hardware of the M line with the F series cell phones, this would explain why both were certified together.

If Samsung follows the tradition, the Galaxy M34 should share several specifications with the already launched Galaxy A34. The device hit the market with the Dimensity 1080 chipset, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.