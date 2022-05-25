HP raises the bar for its consumer laptops with the Pavilion Plus 14

Pavilion Plus 14 is a new laptop that HP has introduced for its consumer range. If until now this line has stood out more for its economic price than for its specifications, this model is out of the norm with some components that have usually only been available in higher series such as the ENVY 2022 that we presented to you last week.

To begin with, the Pavilion Plus 14 mounts an aluminum chassis to improve the usual polycarbonate of the series. Another great novelty is the option to mount an OLED panel, the first time this kind of display technology has come to the Pavilion series. In internal hardware it is equipped with the latest Intel processors and can be equipped with dedicated NVIDIA graphics.

HP Pavilion Plus 14, raising the level

It is a slim and light laptop with a weight of 1.4 kg. HP offers two panels to choose from for your display. 14 inches diagonally:

IPS LCD with a native resolution of 2240 x 1400 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a maximum brightness of 300 nits.

OLED with a native resolution of 2280 x 1800 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

HP also offers five processor options based on Intel’s Alder Lake:

Core i7-12700H (45W, 14 cores, 20 threads)

Core i5-12500H (45W, 12 cores, 16 threads)

Core i5-1240P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads)

Core i7-1255U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Core i5-1235U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads)

The integrated graphics can be reinforced with NVIDIA dedicated ones such as the GeForce MX550 or RTX 2050, while for memory it offers up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory soldered to the motherboard and not user upgradeable. For storage, it has a 1 Tbyte base configuration with PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD, which is upgradable to the Gen4 interface.

Its connectivity is not bad for this line of laptops, headed by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (10 Gbps), two USB Type-A (5 Gbps), one HDMI 2.1 port, headphone jack and reader of microSD cards. The lack of Thunderbolt ports is one of the few features that makes it clear that this laptop is part of the Pavilion family and not the more advanced Envy or Spectre.

It also features B&O stereo speakers, a 5MP webcam, dual microphones, and optional support for a fingerprint reader and keyboard backlight. HP ships two different power adapters depending on configuration, 65W or 90W, both USB-C. All models have the same 51 Wh battery.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 will be available later this month in select regions. With Windows 11 pre-installed and several color finishes to choose from, its base price starts from $799. Slightly higher than the average for this series, but it must be said that these are the best features ever offered for a mass-market line like Pavilion.