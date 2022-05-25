An Elon Musk deepfake is scamming cryptocurrency holders

Deepfakes are increasingly realistic, videos that make us believe that someone is saying something, when in fact it is a montage made by computer using Artificial Intelligence.

Now it’s a fake video of Elon Musk that’s giving the internet headaches, fooling cryptocurrency holders with the old “get rich quick” thing.

They tell it on Bleeping Computer, where they remember how typical it is to use celebrities to create maximum impact and trick people into committing to a transaction that cannot be reversed. Elon Musk is one of the most used celebrities in this case, as in 2021 Elon Musk’s fake Twitter account was used to steal $580,000 worth of crypto in just one week.

In the fake video of Elon Musk, users are asked to deposit their cryptocurrencies on a website (Bitvex) to generate up to 30 percent profit. The fake Musk says that he has invested 50 million in the platform, and the website even goes on to claim that Musk is the CEO of the organization.

The site also cites false comments from Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, as well as Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest.

Upon reaching said website, you must create an account to see a dashboard that shows recent withdrawals made by other users on the platform. Bleeping Computer accessed the website’s code and discovered that a JavaScript, running on the site, was assigned to randomly create these numbers each time the page was refreshed.

Bleeping Computer also reported that many YouTube accounts were hacked to promote these videos.

So far only $1,700 worth of crypto has been stolen, hopefully the number won’t grow much.