How to transform the mobile into a radar to detect the speed of a car

When it comes to vehicular traffic, there are countries where the police authorities have radars that detect the speed of a moving car in order to check if it exceeds the limits allowed by the route on which the vehicle travels, and apply the sanction that appropriate in that case.

However, recently a tool was released that seems to have given ordinary people the ability to perform this task. Is about Speedcam Anywherean application that, when installed on the mobile device, makes it act like a radar and start its function when calculate the speed of any vehicle that enters the perimeter of action of this tool.

Thanks to this tool people can have the opportunity to report to authorities Any driver who commits an infraction when traveling in his car at a speed higher than the allowed one.

However, despite how beneficial the work done by Speedcam Anywhere may be, many drivers seem to have not felt comfortable with the existence of this tool, even taking the blame for send emails to its developers attacking them.

In this sense, the creators of the app, experts in artificial intelligence from different universities in the United Kingdom, expressed that their intention was contribute to the reduction of traffic accidents but now with the strong criticism they have received, they fear for their lives and have had to remain anonymous.

It is worth mentioning that for greater effectiveness the mobile device should be held at a fixed point so that the tool can estimate the speed of the vehicle that crosses its field of action.

Likewise, the precision demonstrated by Speedcam Anywhere when calculating the speed of a vehicle when return a value with a margin of +/- 3.2 km/h.

This is how in the basic mode Speedcam Anywhere has a accuracy close to 10%, which can be increased with vehicles that exceed the standard size.

Nevertheless, it is necessary to acquire credits for it, which will also allow you to analyze the captures made by the app with the help of the artificial intelligence system. To make this process possible, a certain level of computation is necessary, which is the means for developers to obtain income.

Added to malicious comments received by drivers, Google and Apple have also shown their dissatisfaction with Speedcam Anywhere.

In the case of Google, the company had initially refused to publish the application arguing that it was not possible to use artificial intelligence to calculate the speed of a vehicle, although it was later shown that it could and they ended up publishing the app in their store.

For its part, Apple has not published the app, although they have not given any reason to justify this action.

If you want more information about Speedcam Anywhere, you can do so on its official page, although the app is not available in all countries.