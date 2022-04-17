The best apps to exercise in 2022 [Android]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Android offers a large number of apps that can fulfill various functions, such as applications for luxury homes, watch free movies, password management, play music and much more. Currently, one of the most sought after are the applications to exercise because they have useful and interesting functions and allow you to exercise without leaving home.

These types of apps provide help, motivation and guidance in the field of physical training.

The applications that we recommend to exercise with your Android mobile can be perfectly integrated with smart watches and bracelets that are used to monitor exercise routines. This greatly facilitates the exhaustive monitoring of any type of preparation.

– Map My Fitness: It is capable of recording all the exercise routines that are carried out during the day. A great point in favor is that, according to what the person requires, the app will suggest the best workouts for the user. It is very useful for all those who love to run or jog.

– runkeeper: This application is owned by the sports equipment company, Asics. It covers the basics of the sport perfectly, as it can lay out the best jogging routes, creates encouraging messages, and the personalized coach keeps the user focused on their task.

– Fitbit: It is one of the best applications for exercising, especially if it is enhanced with a smart watch or bracelet of the same brand. It offers multiple workouts and nutrition plans to perform at your best. It is also capable of tracking sleep to determine its quality.

– GoogleFit: The main goal of this app is to keep its users fit. To do this, it uses an incentive called “Heart Points”. These points are earned by doing activities like going for a walk, completing daily exercise goals, and more. It is in the ability to monitor sleep, heart rate and body weight.

– Nike Run Club: As the name suggests, it is an application that is focused on runners. The monitoring it performs exposes accurate statistics. It allows you to compete with other people who are connected to the same network, it has compatibility with Wear OS, among others.

