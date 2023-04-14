How to see saved WiFi passwords on iPhone

- Advertisement -

Surely every day you use very different WiFi connections to connect to the Internet: in friends’ houses, cafeterias, airports, libraries… in addition to those at home. It is impossible to remember all the passwords.

iPhones store passwords for all Wi-Fi networks they have ever connected to

Fortunately, it is usually not necessary to remember any WiFi password if you have an iPhone. Once the mobile connects to a network, it will automatically connect to it when you are near it. Even so, there may be times when it is necessary to know the real password, for example, to share it with friends.

iPhones store passwords for all Wi-Fi networks they connect to, similar to how computers do. In any case, you have to know where to find them, and for this there are different methods.



So you can see the stored WiFi password

The first method allows you to see the password for the WiFi network your iPhone is currently connected to (or has connected in the past) as long as you’re close enough to the router for the network to appear in settings.

If these requirements are met, follow the “Settings – WiFi” route, find the network for which you want to know the password and press the information icon.

Then you have to use Face ID, Touch ID or enter the access code to see the password of the WiFi network. Finally, by clicking on “Copy” you can save the password on the clipboard. From there you can share it with another user or enter an application that requests it.

How to know the password through the “Settings” option

There is another method, through “WiFi network settings” (in iOS 16) that allows view passwords for all Wi-Fi networks the device has ever connected to.



It shows them through the route “Settings – WiFi – Edit”. This will bring up a list of known networks, and every WiFi network the iPhone has ever connected to will be listed in alphabetical and numerical order.

To check the password of a WiFi network that appears in this list, just click on the information icon and select “Password”.