How to recover a hacked or blocked Instagram account

In the digital age, social media is an integral part of our lives, and Instagram is one of the most popular platforms for sharing our photos and moments with friends and followers. However, sometimes situations like hacks or account bans occur that can cause great concern and stress for Instagram users.

In this article, we are going to discuss the steps you can take to recover a hacked or locked Instagram account.

- Advertisement -

First we go to the quick solution, the one that few people know about: Access instagram.com/hacked and fill out the form:

This url is not available anywhere within the platform, so it is important to disclose it, since it will not be possible to access it from the help center.

From there it is easier for them to listen to you, although it will be necessary to provide various information so that they can verify that you are the true owner of the account.

- Advertisement -

Other things to do if you haven’t lost access:

Recover a hacked account

change your password: If you can access your account, immediately change the password of your Instagram account and any other accounts that have the same password. If you can’t access your account because the hacker changed your password, try to reset it using the “forgot my password” option. Instagram will send a link to reset your password to your email or phone number associated with your account (hopefully you haven’t changed that too).

Verify account information: If the hacker has changed your account information, such as email address or phone number, check that the information is correct.

- Advertisement -

Contact Instagram: If you are unable to recover your account with the steps above, please contact Instagram through their help center at instagram.com/hacked, providing the required information, including your username and account creation date. Instagram will help you recover your account if they can verify that you are the rightful owner.

Recover a blocked account

In case it has not been hacked, and it has been blocked, follow these steps:

Wait: If your Instagram account has been temporarily locked, please wait for the specified amount of time before trying to access your account again.

Verify account information: If Instagram has blocked you because they think your account doesn’t follow their policies, check your account information, including your timeline and posts. Make sure it complies with Instagram policies.

Contact Instagram: If your account has been permanently blocked, contact Instagram through their help center. Provide the required information, including your username and account creation date. Instagram will help you recover your account if they can verify that you didn’t violate their policies or provide an explanation as to why it was permanently blocked.

In this video you have the step by step, in case you need it: