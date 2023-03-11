This is how artificial intelligence that detects bullying in students works

WhatsApp is a startup that partnered with IBM to develop a robot with artificial intelligence that is capable of detecting cases of bullying in children and young people anywhere in the world.

According to UNICEFbullying interrupts the studies of about 150 million young people between 13 and 15 years of age, so it is a problem that needs close solutions to stop said consequence.

The tool is capable of recognizing, through conversations, if a minor is suffering physically or psychologically at their school. A process that parents and teachers can take to detect at least after nine months.

“The longer the bullying continues, the more likely it is to cause lasting damage to the mental health of the victim. To address the issue, WatsomApp wanted to help educators identify and address bullying faster.” gema gutierrezuser experience consultant for the company in charge of the AI.

With artificial intelligence, cases of bullying will be easier to detect thanks to the proximity to minors.

How the robot works

The work of the startup was supported by IBM Cloud to develop a series of online games for children in Spain. In these dynamics, certain characteristics of the minors were analyzed to solve the challenges of the games and identify some traits.

These data were collated by the company to identify the personality that best suits each child and thus develop the system.

“We realized that we could use analytics to identify the personality of each student in a class. By providing teachers and school psychologists with this knowledge, we knew we could help them intervene to stop bullying in their classrooms before it had time to take hold.

Within the games, the system collects data on possible bullying situations, both for those who are victims and for those who do it, detailing aspects such as the family situation or the way to empathize with other colleagues.

“Educators can only address bullying if they know what is happening. Our platform can bring these issues to your attention in as little as one month, as opposed to the nine months it typically takes to identify bullying,” Gutierrez said.

Additionally, the company ensures that minors have been more open when they talk about these types of issues through an artificial intelligence avatar, than with their parents or teachers, so they will seek to take this tool outside of Spain and Peru where more than 3,000 children and young people have already participated.

How to know my rights with artificial intelligence

There is an application that virtually accompanies people so that they know and understand their rights using technology.

It is called Wardiam and it guides the process that must be followed before a dispute, in addition to being a resource bank for investigative purposes by lawyers and law firms.

The platform is available in a web and mobile version and uses artificial intelligence to study the legislation of a country, for the moment Colombia, to provide accurate and updated information on rights.

Its operation is very easy: the user asks Wardiam what to do when faced with a problem or shares a situation that has occurred, and the tool will inform them of their available options depending on the case and the actions they can take.