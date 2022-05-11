How to pay less on the bill with the washing machine?

The washing machine has become one of the protagonists in electricity consumption. Surely you have ever wondered: At what time is it cheaper to put the washing machine? In Earn Zone we want you to stop thinking about it and we bring you all the keys to save on your electricity bill.

A washing machine is one of the most common household appliances, as well as one of the ones that most increase your electricity bill.

The consumption of a washing machine will depend on various factors. For example, the cycles (short or long), the temperature of the water, the time to start the washing machine (importance of rates with hourly discrimination in order to save), etc.

If we go to figures, a washing machine can consume on average around 255kWh per year, that is to say about €117.

How to pay less on your bill with the washing machine?

It is important that you use the functions of your washing machine in order to save on the electricity bill. If you use a program on your washing machine that works with a water temperature at 30ºC, you will spend more than twice as much as cold, and at 50ºC more than twice as much as at 30ºC.

But also, the following tips can help you save on your electricity bill:

Rates with time discrimination: with cheap electricity rates with hourly discrimination you can take advantage of Hours Valley (cheaper hours of light) to put the washing machine. This schedule is comprised of 00h to 08h from Monday to Friday and the 24h on weekends and holidays.

: with the you can take advantage of (cheaper hours of light) to put the washing machine. This schedule is comprised of and the . energy label : with the new energy efficiency labeling, it is important that you prioritize washing machine models labeled class A (the most efficient) or, failing that, class B.

: with the new energy efficiency labeling, it is important that you prioritize washing machine models labeled class A (the most efficient) or, failing that, class B. Optimize the washes : whether you live alone, as a couple or have a family, it is important to use half-load programs to be efficient in the event that you do not have time to wait to fill the washing machine.

: whether you live alone, as a couple or have a family, it is important to use half-load programs to be efficient in the event that you do not have time to wait to fill the washing machine. Use the right cycle : Although many people think that short cycles spend less, they actually save time, not money. It is important that you measure the correct program for each washing machine you put.

: Although many people think that short cycles spend less, they actually save time, not money. It is important that you measure the correct program for each washing machine you put. The colder the cheaper : as we have mentioned before, the higher the temperature, the more expense your washing machine will make. This is because much of the electricity consumed is used to heat the water.

: as we have mentioned before, the higher the temperature, the more expense your washing machine will make. This is because much of the electricity consumed is used to heat the water. Detergent is also important : whatever your favorite brand is, the important thing is that you use liquid detergents before solid ones and always the necessary amount.

: whatever your favorite brand is, the important thing is that you use liquid detergents before solid ones and always the necessary amount. Take advantage of the sun’s rays: if you have a dryer or your washing machine is also a dryer, resist the temptation to use it and take advantage of the sun’s heat to dry your clothes on the clothesline to save on your energy consumption.

We hope we have been able to help you save on your electricity bill with your washing machine. Remember that the best advice to pay less on the bill is have the electricity rate that best suits you.

