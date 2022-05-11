Pixel 6a could be official tomorrow, here’s what we know

Hardly a day goes by now without rumors touching the subject Pixel 6a. Understandable, in light of the concrete possibility that the “little guy” of the Google house sticks out his nose at the Google I / O scheduled for tomorrow. The last to talk about it is the informant Shadow Leakwho shared the most recent rumors about him on Twitter.

Pixel 6a, he said, is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022, which is the current quarter, and there were and are (even more so now, after yet another confirmation) few doubts about this. The knots to untie aren’t even about design, which it should be quite similar to that of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Probut rather the actual availability on the market (it could arrive in July) and the technical characteristics, on which the greatest uncertainties insist.

As for the design, Google would have decided to borrow part of the budget from the older brothers, going down to compromises on some aspects such as the less valuable photographic sector (reason why the Movement mode should be missing) to get a mix with a lower price. Below is the prospectus that comes out crossing the most recent rumors and indications provided by Shadow Leak on Twitter.

PIXEL 6A – SUMMARY OF THE NOISE SPECIFICATIONS

screen : OLED 6.2 “Full HD +, 90 Hz refresh rate

: OLED 6.2 “Full HD +, 90 Hz refresh rate chip : Google Tensor GS101

: Google Tensor GS101 memory : 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of storage space

: 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of storage space cameras : front: 8 MP Sony IMX355 rear: 12.2 MP main (Sony IMX363) + 12 MP ultra wide angle (Sony IMX386)

: connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC

: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 drums : 4,800 mAh with charging at 25 or 30 watts

: 4,800 mAh with charging at 25 or 30 watts thickness: 8.7 mm