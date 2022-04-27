Latest newsIreland

Hugh Lane Gallery to host charity event celebrating Ukrainian culture

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The Hugh Lane Gallery will host a fundraising event that celebrates Ukrainian culture this Friday night.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Tickets for the evening of Ukrainian music and poetry are €25 each with all the funds raised going directly to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Read:

Irish pubs closed: Gardai throng well-known bar after serious incident

Ukrainian singer Olesya Zdorovetska will perform traditional music at the event and is a founder of Ukrainian-Irish Cultural Platform.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Ukrainian refugee resource centre to open in warehouse of Vicar Street

The much anticipated evening out in aid of a worthy cause will take place in the Sculpture Hall of the gallery.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

It will be fully seated with light refreshments also being served. Doors open at 6pm with tickets available online.

Yesterday it was announced that a refugee resource centre will be set up in the loading bay warehouse of Vicar Street.

Read:

Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast as ‘intense heatwave’ warned by expert

The 8,000 square foot space will become a meeting area for Ukrainians in Dublin where they can gather to learn English, use computers and access basic essentials.

The centre will also be used to give out food, clothing and other items.

Vicar Street’s owner, Harry Crosbie has put out an appeal to development companies and property agencies to loan the centre a project manager for its first month.

He is allowing the property to be used up until September free of charge with a second space within the theatre being offered for fundraising events.

Read more: Russian Embassy begs for garda protection to stop protestors outside its gate

Read more: Ukrainians can swap driving licence for an Irish one, Minister announces

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleSave battery life on your Windows 11 laptop with this trick
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Save battery life on your Windows 11 laptop with this trick

Windows 11 has been with us since last October. And while it is true that some...
Apps

How to activate the «Super Thanks», the new way to earn money on YouTube

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Facebook does not know what it does with your data and where it ends

Saying that Facebook has a problem with data may seem like a catch phrase, given the number of...
How to?

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16, a great laptop for creators, ideal for those who use Adobe

I've been testing a real monster for creators for a few weeks, a laptop with a lot of...