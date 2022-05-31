How to create timers and control them from other devices on the web

Time is money, and nothing like a timer that several people always keep in mind so that tasks are managed correctly and deadlines are known perfectly.

When we make a presentation of a project, for example, and they only give us five minutes, we have to have the remaining time clearly visible, to avoid surprises and better control what we are saying at each moment. It is thinking about these situations when the project that I present to you today is born.

This is stagetimer.io, a website with a free option that allows us to create timers and control them from other devices.

With this option we can share a full screen timer with the presenters and with the participants through a simple link, being possible to customize the result.

Having a countdown timer that we can control from anywhere is especially useful for meetings, events, live streaming, and more. It can be used in different time zones, on different devices and we can even send messages to presenters.

The free option is for personal use, but if we have a larger event or meeting, we can unlock all the Pro features with a 10-day event license or Pro subscription, which includes unlimited rooms, timers, messages and connected devices, personalization , APIs and much more.

In this new version they have a complete redesign of the user interface, they allow you to send question links, there is a public agenda link, an event progress bar, massive actions… now they are working on an offline version, prices for equipment, API and customization improvements.