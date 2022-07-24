How to connect an Xbox controller to the computer

- Advertisement -

Playing with a mouse and keyboard can be a great advantage in many video games, but the truth is that the experience that a provides is difficult to replace. For this reason, having one of the best controls on the market is always a good idea, as is knowing how to a xbox controller to the . Previously, we explained how to pair a Dualshock 4 on an Android mobile, but this time we will focus on the PC.

Depending on the version of the Xbox controller, the method to connect it to the computer will vary.

The newer Xbox controller (Series X and S) can be paired to the computer via Bluetooth or USB-C cable. For its part, the Xbox One controller requires a wireless adapter or a micro-USB cable. Here we will tell you what you have to do so that you can connect your controller correctly.

Connect an Xbox Series X|S controller

You have two procedures available, use the Bluetooth or the USB-C cable.

– The first thing you should know is that the easiest procedure is to connect the controller to your PC with a USB-C cable. You don’t need to do anything else, as the controller will automatically configure itself with Windows 10 or 11. It will work with any video game you have on your PC.

– In case you don’t want to use a cable (we know it can be a hassle), you have the very reliable option of Bluetooth. In the system settings, go to the option of “Bluetooth and devices” and click on “Add device”.

– Next, press and hold the Xbox button on the controller and the pairing switch next to the USB port until the button starts flashing. This indicates that it is in pairing mode. When your computer detects the controller, select the Xbox controller to complete the process.

Use an Xbox One controller

– Here you have the option to use the micro-USB cable and the procedure is the same as the Series X|S controller.

– If you want to forget about cables, you will need an Xbox Wireless Adapter. This is a USB dongle that connects directly to the Xbox One controller and to your computer. Then, it will only be enough to press the pairing button to start playing.

