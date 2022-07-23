Google Meet already allows you to take ongoing meetings as live broadcasts on YouTube

Meet is expanding the supported editions of Workplace that will be able to take ongoing meetings as live streams on YouTube so you can reach a wider audiencealthough this possibility has been available for teachers in Meet for just over a year after an update aimed at this group.

According to this support page, the supported editions of Workplace with this update are: Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching and learning upgrade, and Workspace Individual.



In some markets it will also be available to plan members premium from Google One.

Those who will not have access will be those behind Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Standard, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, nonprofits, as well as legacy versions of G Suite Basic and Business, according to explains the company.

To take live with YouTube, it will be necessary for the channel where it is going to be carried out to have prior approval, and whose requests can take a maximum period of 24 hours to offer approval.

In addition, it is also The YouTube channel must be connected to a meeting in progress.

At this time it is not possible to select from Meet the channel to which you want to take the transmission. YouTube tells you to join a meeting with the same email address used for YouTube channel creation.

When starting a live broadcast on YouTube from Meet there is no possibility to pause it, where the only solution is to end a live broadcast and create another from the same Meet meeting.

Plus, the video streamed live from Meet may be hosted on YouTube for later access, although the owner of the channel can also delete the video after having carried the live broadcast.

