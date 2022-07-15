Honor announces its new MagicBook 14 laptop to compete with the MacBook Air

- Advertisement -

It is becoming one of the great references in the telephony and computing sector thanks to the constant high-quality solutions that they are constantly presenting. We recently told you about the HONOR X40i, and now it’s the turn of a new laptop that will be announced very soon.

Earlier this year, the Asian manufacturer refreshed the MagicBook 14 series with the new 12th generation Intel Core processors. Now, HONOR has announced a new version of the HONOR MagicBook 14 AMD Ryzen Edition which, as its name suggests, debuts the new Ryzen 6000 series.

The laptop market is booming as more and more people are betting on telecommuting, being an essential piece of equipment for it. And HONOR doesn’t want to miss out on the opportunity, so it has decided to release this new version at the perfect time.

HONOR MagicBook 14 AMD Ryzen Edition design and features

To begin with, although HONOR has already started warming up for its imminent launch, which is scheduled for the July 21, we do not have all the data of its characteristics. But we can see through the promotional poster of the presentation that it will have a design very similar to that of the model with a 12th generation Intel processor.

Highlight your thickness of only 15.9 mm, so it is a very versatile product and perfect for use in all kinds of scenarios, in addition to a chassis made of high-strength aluminum to provide this laptop with great lightness. Without a doubt, an alternative to Apple’s MacBook if you are looking for a light and perfect device to work wherever you want in the best conditions.

To this must be added OS Turbo technology from the manufacturer that guarantees an improvement in performance and better autonomy. As for the processor that mounts the HONOR MagicBook 14 AMD Ryzen Edition, to say that this new AMD chip offers clock speeds of up to 5 GHz, in addition to a processing speed 1.3 times better and graphics up to 2.1 times faster compared to its predecessors.

The AMD version of this new HONOR MagicBook 14 It will surely have the Ryzen 6600U and 6800U processors, so performance is more than guaranteed. Now we just need to wait a few days for them to make the official presentation to see what features this laptop hides that wants to stand up to Apple’s MacBook Air. Will he be able to with his great rival?

