The best apps to read e-books on Android

Audiovisual content may be the main protagonist today, but books continue to give a lot to talk about. There are more than a million free books on the Internet, so there is too much to read, and that’s not counting the books written by famous youtubers, which are attracting more and more audiences. So, for these cases, it is best to have apps to read e-books that facilitate this activity.

Now it is much easier to read e-books thanks to the useful and practical functions of the applications.

There are many great apps out there, they do a great job, and they have all sorts of options to help you read comfortably. Here we will say which are the best, those that are above average and that will become your allies.

– Aldiko Book Reader: It is one of the oldest apps to read e-books in the Play Store, but it is exceptional. It has support for ebooks in EPUB, PDF and Adobe DRM format. The interface is clean and has everything at hand, in addition, each section can be customized as the user wishes.

– AI Reader: A great point in favor is that it is compatible with older versions of Android. It works with EPUB, PDF, RTF, MOBI and PRC files, it has automatic scrolling, page turning animations and various view modes for the reader.

– Barnes & Noble Nook: we have reached a strong competitor in this field, since it has everything necessary to facilitate reading. Provides custom options for reading, support for books, comics, manga, magazines, essays, and more. It has synchronization between devices and supports newspapers.

– FBReader: its functions are basic and it is really easy to use. Includes support for AZW3, EPUB, fb2, RTF, PDF, HTML and even plain text documents. It has a cloud service patented by Google Drive to synchronize the books with your mobile, tablet, etc.

– Full Reader: it is a modern application that has support for even less common formats such as CBR and CBZ. The best of all is that it has an MP3 that is used to play audiobooks, it is an app that is used for all kinds of tasks related to ebooks. It should be noted that it provides a translator that works with 95 languages.

– Moon+ Reader: It supports tons of e-book formats, it even has support for OPDS. The app includes ten themes to customize the interface, gesture controls, automatic scrolling, EPUB3 compatibility and cloud synchronization via Dropbox.