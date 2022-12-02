Google Play Store: these two new features will make the application even more practical

According to 9To5 Google, two minor, but very useful changes are coming to the Google Play Store. The site was able to analyze the code of the future version of the Android store. He spotted two potential new features: archiving of infrequently used apps and a new download progress bubble.

Remember that the site analyzes features of the Google APK that are not active. They may never even be, the Google programmers having installed them just for testing purposes. That said, application archiving and a new progress bar are features highly requested by owners of smartphones running Android. It is therefore very likely that they will be implemented.

Archiving unused apps is a great way to free up space on your smartphone. By automating this procedure, Google would allow us to save a lot of time. As we know, the Mountain View firm has a lot of data about us. So much so that Google is accused of stealing our data as soon as an account is created. However, this is useful when it comes to determining which applications to delete from the phone without it being annoying.

The new Google Play Store progress bubble will overlay the current app

Whether you decide one day to reinstall the erased titleyou only have to go to the Play Store, to the page of said program and to click on the “Restore application” button. It will be reinstalled and will be ready to use, in the same state as before. You will not need to go through a login step again (unless you have changed your password in the meantime).

At present it is impossible to know the progress of an app download, unless you stay in the Google Play Store. This constant back and forth between screens is inconvenient when you have other things to do with your device. Perhaps soon, you will be able to see the progress of the installation at a glance: the new download progress bubble discovered by 9To5 will be superimposed on the current program. Like the other bubbles in the Android system, it will be possible to move it or make it disappear by pulling it down.

Source : 9To5 Google