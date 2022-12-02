xrOS, Apple’s Mixed Reality software

Apple continues to work with its Mixed Reality projects, although it is taking a long time to present a product available on the market.

The fact is that it seems that this presentation is getting closer, since the Mixed Reality or Virtual Reality glasses will be fully presented in 2023, under the “xrOS” operating system.

The name was going to be “realityOS”, but there has been a last-minute change, not yet official, but already reported by company professionals.

“XR” stands for extended reality, which encompasses both augmented and virtual reality.

Meta continues its commitment to the metaverse and Virtual Reality, and Apple will follow along with the latest technology in its hardware, apparently. Meta has already presented the new Quest Pro, without much success, due to its price and the limited offer of content for this format, but Apple will surely arrive with an avalanche of developers creating mini-worlds, games and diverse experiences to enjoy the XR for all tall (hopefully).

This new operating system has been overseen by Geoff Stahl, a senior engineering manager and an Apple veteran (24 years with the company) who has led work on graphics and gaming software.

Recent job postings revealed that Apple is looking to create its own 3D-based “mixed reality world,” its own metaverse, complete with tools for video conferencing and virtual meeting rooms.

He has been working on the subject for seven years, so expectations are very high. Don’t disappoint, Apple.