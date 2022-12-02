Huawei Watch Kids 5X launches in China with dual and detachable screen

When the battery is near the end, just turn the display so that the simplified option continues working for long hours.

The biggest highlight of this device is the presence of a dual display that can be easily detached from the bracelet. The idea behind the clock is to allow little ones to use a colored panel or just the simpler version in times of urgency.

Huawei has launched its newest smartwatch for children in China. Known as Huawei Watch Kids 5X, the device hits the market with a very original design.

The new Huawei Watch Kids 5X also features a proprietary operating system so that children can access educational apps and make video calls with their parents.

That’s because the device also features an integrated front camera, and parents can block its use for calls only with trusted contacts.

Finally, the watch still has native GPS so that it is possible to locate the child easily, it monitors the health of the little one and has an average autonomy of five days.

For now, the Huawei Watch Kids 5X can only be found in China. Pre-orders start today, but the official price hasn’t been released yet.

What did you think of the children’s watch proposal? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.