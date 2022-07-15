Google launches the latest beta of Android 13 as a step prior to its official launch

There is less time left for the official launch of Android 13, the new version of Google’s operating system for smartphones, but also for tablets and other larger screen devices, as it has capabilities introduced in Android 12L, the variation of Android 12 focused on larger screen device segments.

And it is that Google has just presented the fourth and last beta version of Android 13 as the android 13 release candidate version, being offered to developers so that they can carry out the latest optimizations of their applications so that they can work with this version perfectly.



There are practically no changes when reaching stability in the last beta version, launched in May, according to the company, which also points out that the official launch of Android 13 is “only a few weeks” away, highlighting aspects such as the new permission notification buttons and photo picker as privacy features, themed app icons, and per-app language support as productivity features, as well as support for modern standards like HDR video, Bluetooth LE audio, and USB MIDI 2.0.

Developers are further told that:

To test your app for compatibility, simply install it on a device running Android 13 Beta 4 and work through the app’s flows, looking for any functional or UI issues. Review Android 13 behavior changes for all apps to focus on areas where your app could be affected.

But if in addition to targeting your apps to mobile, you also target them to large screen devices, then tell them that:

Android 13 builds on the tablet optimizations introduced in 12L, so as part of your testing, make sure your apps look their best on tablets and other large-screen devices. You can test the big screen features by setting up an Android emulator in Android Studio, or you can use a big screen device from our Android 13 Beta partners.

This beta will arrive via a new wireless update to Pixel devices and selected devices from several of the partners for those developers and interested who have joined to get up close to the new version of the operating system.

The rest of the users are urged to stay tuned for information on the official launch of Android 13, for which there is still no set date, although from now on the final touches will be given so that Android 13 begins to be a reality, and therefore required of the rest of the manufacturers that launch their new models on the market.

It is already a matter of waiting for the right moment, although we do not know if Google will wait for next fall, as with Android 12, or will present it before.