Green Councillor elected new Lord Mayor of Dublin

At tonight’s annual meeting of Dublin City Council in City Hall, Green Party Councillor Caroline Conroy was elected the 354th Lord Mayor of Dublin.

Cllr Conroy is only the 11th woman to hold the office of the Lord Mayor of Dublin and succeeds Councillor Alison Gilliland.

Cllr Conroy grew up in Ballymun, Dublin and lives in Glasnevin. She is a member of the Green Party, having been elected to Dublin City Council (DCC) in 2019, representing the Ballymun/Finglas local electoral area.

Cllr Conroy also serves on the Executive Committee of the Green Party, and she is a member of the DCC Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) on Transport, focusing on making Dublin easier to move around on public transport as well as on foot and by bike.

As a councillor, Ms Conroy has led efforts to create ‘Mini Orchards’ on open ground, with the active involvement of local community groups and schools, and she succeeded in driving a significant increase in tree planting in the Ballymun, Finglas and Glasnevin areas.

She also successfully pressed for a pilot scheme to create ‘teen spaces’ for young people in Finglas, as well as passing a motion to put CCTV in place in DCC parks.

Cllr Conroy graduated with a degree in Business Studies from Dublin City University (DCU), completed at night while working full time. She has also worked in a range of Irish and multinational companies, serving as Human Resources Manager.

Cllr Conroy was presented with the chain of office by outgoing mayor Cllr Alison Gilliland.

In addition, Cllr Darcy Lonergan was elected the Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin at tonight’s meeting.

