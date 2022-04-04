MobileAndroidTech News

Google could add support for multiple eSIMs to Android

By: Abraham

Most people have only one phone number, but some people have two numbers: one for work and one for personal use. There are even those who may have more for another reason.

Many phones come with dual SIM support, but some also have support for an eSIM card. The thing is that it is rare for a phone to support two eSIMs.

Now It seems what Google is working on allowing Android to support multiple eSIMs in the future. Android 13 has been found to be an implementation of a Google patent filed in 2020 that allows multiple SIM profiles to be used on a single integrated chip.

This means that Android could support more than one eSIM in the future.. It would also allow phone manufacturers to do away with the SIM card slot(s) altogether and use that extra space for other components, such as larger-capacity batteries.

The problem with eSIMs is that, as implemented by many operators, it is not possible to move them from one phone to another, so you have to ask the operator for a new one. This means that in case you renew your phone or it breaks down, it can take several days until you have a new eSIM.


