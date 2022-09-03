Google Clock sleep mode and Digital Wellbeing are adding cough and snoring detection

Since 2020, the Google app has a sleep mode that allows us to monitor our resting activity, informing us of the time we have spent using the phone while we had to be sleeping in bed, in addition to showing our upcoming events or helping us sleep with its relaxing sounds. Well, Google is going to go a step further with its sleep mode so that it is more like the rest of the applications to monitor sleep.

When we talk about an application to monitor sleep, one of the main functions that comes to mind is the and snoring and this is what Google seems to be soon to the sleep mode of your Clock app.

Cough and snore detection in Google Clock

Last May, it became known that Google was already working to bring cough and snoring monitoring to Android, but now the company has gone one step further and has begun to implement this feature in the application google clock to be offered through digital wellbeing.

The source code of the latest beta version digital wellbeing (version 1.2.x) hides in its source code the “Cough and Snoring Detection”informing in its text strings that it will be part of the “Rest Mode” of the Google Clock.

See how much you cough or snore during your scheduled bedtime

Allow Digital Wellbeing to use this device’s microphone to detect coughs and snoring during your scheduled bedtime

A new card will appear in the rest mode of the Google Clock that will allow us to activate the detection of coughs and snoring through Digital Wellbeing. For this it will be necessary allow the use of the microphone so that it can analyze the noises that happen while we are sleeping.

In this way, the Google Clock would go on to monitor the activity of the applications that we have been using in bed when we should be sleeping along with the times that we have coughed and snored.

View bedtime activity, screen time, and cough and snoring

What is unknown is if the detection of coughs and snoring will reach all mobiles or if it will be an exclusive function of the Pixels, or at least with temporary exclusivity. It is possible that Google launches this function first in the Pixel 7 and then after a few months it ends up reaching the rest of the mobiles. Via | 9to5Google