IFA 2022: Huawei launches Nova 10 range, MatePad Pro, MateBook X Pro and Watch D globally

is one of the companies that attended IFA 2022, one of the biggest technology events in the world and the biggest in Europe. In Berlin, the Chinese manufacturer announced the global launch of several products, such as the Nova 10 mobile line , the MatePad Pro tablet, the X Pro laptop and the Watch D smart watch.

Huawei Nova 10 and 10 Pro

launches-Nova-10-range-MatePad-Pro-MateBook.jpeg" width="660">

- Advertisement - Announced in China in July, the Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro have a curved screen, with the former having just a hole-punch camera, while the Pro model has a larger space to house two photo sensors. Both phones have a 60-megapixel selfie camera, while the Pro version has another 8-megapixel portrait sensor.

At the rear, the Nova 10 line has a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is filtered, which will arrive with Google Wear

The standard model has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Nova 10 Pro has a 6.78-inch screen with thinner edges.

Both phones have the Snapdragon 778G 4G platform under the hood, consisting of 4 2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and 4 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, with Adreno 642L GPU and 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB. or 256 GB of internal storage.

- Advertisement - For power, the Nova 10 has a 4,000mAh battery pack and support for 66W fast charging, while the Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and support for 100W turbo fast charging, promising a full charge in just 20 minutes.

Technical specifications – Huawei Nova 10

6.67 inch 120Hz OLED screen with 2652 x 1200 pixel resolution

Platform: Snapdragon 778G 4G

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

60 MP front camera

triple main camera 60 MP main sensor 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP depth sensor

Battery: 4,000mAh with 66W fast charging

Connections: Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and on-screen biometric sensor

Operating system: HarmonyOS 2.0

Technical specifications – Huawei Nova 10 Pro

6.78 inch 120Hz OLED screen with 2652 x 1200 pixel resolution

Platform: Snapdragon 778G 4G

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

dual front camera 60 MP main sensor 8 MP portrait sensor

triple main camera 60 MP main sensor 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP depth sensor

Battery: 4,500mAh with 100W fast charging

Connections: Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and on-screen biometric sensor

Operating system: HarmonyOS 2.0

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei also brought the launch of two tablets from the Huawei MatePad Pro line. The smallest is 11 inches and comes with an OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 870 processor and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

- Advertisement - The 12.6-inch variant inherits all the specs of the smaller one, with the only difference being the size, Snapdragon 888 platform and loading speed. For power, both have an 8,300mAh battery pack with the 11-inch version boasting 40W recharge, while the second has 66W.

At the rear, both models have a dual camera module with a 13-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16-megapixel front sensor.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is the company’s new Windows 11 laptop. The device is equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an NVMe PCIe SSD with 1 TB of internal storage.

The notebook has a 14.2-inch screen with 3.1K resolution (3,120 x 2,080 pixels) and support for gesture control via Huawei Free Touch. Another highlight is its weight of only 1.26 kg, in addition to the advanced thermal dissipation system.

In connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C and a headphone jack.

Huawei Watch D

According to Huawei, Watch D can accurately monitor various vital health functions such as heart rate, blood oxygen level and blood pressure. The smart watch will arrive in Europe with medical product certification. The Watch D’s screen is 1.64 inches, IP68 certified against water and dust, as well as a battery life of 10 to 7 days.

price and availability