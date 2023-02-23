Google One releases Magic Eraser feature for all subscribers with compatible devices

Google One, a subscription service developed by Google whose premise is to offer consumers more cloud storage spaces, announced this week the release of Magic Eraser for all subscribers with compatible devices. Previously, the feature was exclusive to users of the Pixel line of phones. See more details about the tool below:

Google Photos helps you get the most out of your photos and videos by making it easy to edit, organize and share them. In recent years, Google has further improved the platform’s usability by adding artificial intelligence-based editing tools such as magic eraserbut this was still a feature exclusive to newer Pixel smartphones. This week, Magic Eraser and other enhanced editing features are being expanded to more people. Starting today, the Google One members — on both Android and iOS — and all Pixel users will be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect and unique collage styles. Take a look at how you can use these tools to get the most out of your memories:

Remove unwanted appearances from your photos

It’s frustrating when you think you’ve captured the perfect shot, only to find that some unwanted people appear in the background. Magic Eraser detects mistakes in your photos, like photobombers or power lines, and lets you remove them with just a few taps. You can also circle or brush other elements you want to erase and Magic Eraser will make them disappear. Plus, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the color of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo – putting the focus on what matters.

Enhance your videos with the HDR effect

You can already use the HDR effect on photos to help balance dark foregrounds and light backgrounds (or vice versa). Now the HDR effect also allows you to enhance the brightness and contrast in your videos. The result? Dramatic, balanced videos that are ready to be shared.

New unique collage editor designs

To give you even more options when assembling collages in Google Photos, some updates to the collage editor have been added. First of all, all Google Photos users can now apply styles to a single photo in the collage editor. Next, a variety of new styles are coming to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users, so you have more designs to choose from when making your collages.

About Google One

Google One has three different options for subscription plans (100 GB, 200 GB and 2 TB), which can be subscribed on a monthly or annual basis. For more information download the service application:

