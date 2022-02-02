GitHub releases repositories for backers only

GitHub, the open source project repository platform belonging to Microsoft, has just announced today the arrival of the new repositories only for sponsors, something that may not feel good to a part of the community of developers belonging to it, and they use it to host the source code of their projects, who will be able to see in this attack an alteration of the original philosophy of the platform.

According to GitHub, backer-only repositories are a new “feature that will give developers more options to interact with their backers,” ranging from allowing backers-only access, something they call “Sponsorware,” to serving as places where developers and sponsors can communicate about discussions or issues, or even provide early access to projects as they grow.



Years ago, GitHub launched sponsorships, to allow anyone to make direct contributions to developers of those projects they trust, this new function being an expansion of possibilities, where in addition to repositories only for sponsors, there are also other new features .

On the other hand, developers will now also be able to set minimum sponsorship amounts for their respective projects, and even set custom welcome messages for each sponsorship level.

There is also an improvement that will give greater visibility to those open source projects that may be eligible for sponsorship, and metadata can even be added to the sponsor’s URL to find out what’s new that they may contribute to the project.

For Jessica Lord, GitHub’s Product Sponsorship Lead:

Stay tuned for future work to improve the discovery experience on GitHub, making it easier for the community to explore dependencies and decide who to support, and helping maintainers using sponsors grow their audience, community, and overall funding.

These are novelties launched to facilitate the discovery of open source projects to sponsor, and from now on they will continue working so that new functions will arrive in the future to favor the sponsorship of projects.

More information: GitHub