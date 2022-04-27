Apple releases new firmware for the Studio Display only valid for…

Apple has had a prolific day when it comes to releasing new software for its devices. In this way, we have launched the new versions of iOS, macOS, AirTag and, of course, its new star product (or not so much) the Apple Studio Display. The new version 15.5 seems to fix some existing problems but at the moment this beta phase is only valid for developers. So if you own the Apple display but you are not a developer, you will have to wait a little longer.

Being iOS based, we have new firmware that fixes some webcam issues on the Studio Display

When Apple launched the Apple Studio Display, that screen that was not as excellent as the Pro, but was still exorbitantly priced, it did so by adding new iOS-based software to the device. That is why, when the company has released the update for the iPhone operating system, has also released it for the screen.

On that occasion the software under development, in beta phase, version 15.5 is only available for those registered in the developer program and that they have a screen with those characteristics. So, as we said before, those of us who are not developers, we will have to wait a little longer. Therefore, be patient, and we hope that the time will be short, because one of the novelties introduced by this new version is to recover a little the quality of the webcam.

Since launch, users already complained about the quality of the webcam of the screen, it is not in accordance with the other characteristics or with the price. Therefore, the company promised to release updates that could overcome this problem. We already have the first. This Firmware 15.5, the Apple Studio Display is known to make multiple changes to the conditions for the webcam and Center Stage.

for now It is not very well known what the improvements have been because little time has passed and the testers are still trying to determine what has improved with this new software. But the thing promises and hopefully so. We will tell you as we learn more information.