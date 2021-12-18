Gardai seek help in tracing missing Dublin teen Lorcan Quinn

Gardai have issued an appeal for help in tracing missing Dublin teen, Lorcan Quinn.

Lorcan went missing from Santry on the evening of Tuesday, December 14.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot 4 inches in height with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Lorcan was wearing a navy jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and bright yellow runners.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information on Lorcan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

