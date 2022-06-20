telegram premium arrives: this offers for 5.49 euros per month

Users who use Telegram will be able to see how from now on they are offered the possibility of uploading their experience through the Telegram Premium subscription . If you’re a regular on the Dúrov brothers’ messaging app, you may have missed some feature and perhaps that’s what this new alternative offers you.

Telegram Premium will not be an additional paid app that appears in the Google and Apple app stores. Instead, the monthly cost of 5.49 euros it will be paid directly from the app, giving you access to a lot of new benefits. Premium subscriptions help Telegram pay not only for the extra costs of premium features, but also support the free version of Telegram for everyone, which they promise will stay that way. News of Telegram Premium This subscription is clearly intended for those who spend a lot of time browsing channels and groups beyond those who use it as an alternative to WhatsApp simply for instant messaging. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: here are the first benchmarks published online News Telegram Premium

[mb_related_posts2]

For example, one of the improvements offered by the paid subscription is extend the 2GB upload limit for free users to 4GB (Users of the free version will be able to download them anyway, the novelty only affects the upload). Likewise, downloading such large files will be more comfortable with Premium, since it increases the download speed to the maximum possible, as fast as your network allows it.

Following this line, there are many other the limits that have doubled for those users who are going to pay the monthly fee:

Follow up to 1,000 channels.

Create up to 20 chat folders with 200 chats each.

Add a fourth account in the Telegram app.

Pin 10 chats to the main list.

Save up to 10 favorite stickers.

Select up to 400 favorite GIFs.

Reserve up to 20 public t.me links, making each group or channel you create stand out with a short, concise link.

Write a longer bio and include a link to it.

Other subscription benefits

One of the most useful features, especially for those who receive a lot of audio, is the conversion of speech to text, for when you don’t have time to listen, but you do have time to read a transcript.

Likewise, premium subscribers now have premium stickers with exclusive packs in a dedicated section within your sticker panel. The same happens with the reactions to messages, with some that only premium subscribers can use.

This paid version also has new tools to organize chat lists (the app can be opened directly in a custom folder), automatically archive and mute new chats, etc.

At the personalization level, these subscribers will also have special badges that will distinguish them from the rest. The most obvious will be special icon that will appear in the contact list. In this way, those who collaborate with the development of Telegram by paying for this subscription will be publicly displayed. You’ll also see some of your contacts start showing animated profile pictures; it is because they are Telegram Premium.

Finally, as was logical considering the payment of a monthly fee, these new paying users will see remove sponsored posts that appeared on some channels as a form of microfinancing by the app.