Gardai appeal for help in tracing missing Dublin teenager

Gardai are seeking help to trace the whereabouts of Dublin teenager, Cian Gannon.

Cian, 17, has been missing from Corduff since Saturday. He was last seen in Blanchardstown on Saturday afternoon and is known to frequent the area.

He is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height with a medium build. Cian has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Cian was wearing an orange puffer jacket with a black t-shirt, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark Nike runners.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Anyone with information on Cian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

