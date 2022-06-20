Telegram Premium, now available, but only for iPhone and iPad

Telegram Premium is now available on iOS devices, with the android version still in preparation.

As we discussed a few days ago, the exclusive functions of Telegram Premium are diverse:

– Can be send files of all kinds of up to 4GB, ideal for channels that distribute multimedia content.

– It’s possible download content at a higher speed (the free version has a limit).

– If you follow many channels, the premium is yours, since it is possible to follow up to 1,000 channels.

– Can be connected four accounts in the same app.

– It is possible to organize chats in 20 different folders, with a maximum of 200 chats in each folder. In general, it improves the system of managing chats, since there are also new functions to auto-archive and hide new chats

– The reservation of public links reaches 20 of type t.me

– Increases the chance to save up to 400 favorite GIFs. It also allows you to have 10 favorite stickers.

– The Biography it can be longer, and it can have links.

– It is possible to put long comments in media content.

– There is a button to go from speech to text (this is not very innovative to say, since the assistant can do it, but now the button is in Telegram).

– Increase the amount of reactions and stickersand its effects.

– You can put badges and animated profile pictures.

– I know remove the ads that may appear on some public channels.

– Increase the icons in the app.

The price of Telegram premium in Spain is 5.49 euros per month, and can be contracted from the configuration section of the app itself.

We will notify when it is also available on Android. If you have an iPhone, you can now install Telegram Premium by updating to the latest version.