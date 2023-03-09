5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsFortnite: next season trailer reveals collaboration with Attack on Titan

Fortnite: next season trailer reveals collaboration with Attack on Titan

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Fortnite: next season trailer reveals collaboration with Attack on Titan
fortnite next season trailer reveals collaboration with attack on titan.jpeg
- Advertisement -

At the beginning of the year, Epic Games released Chapter 4 of Fortnite, which highlighted the arrival of support for Unreal Engine 5.1, in addition to the partnership with CD Projekt Red to bring Geralt of Rivia to the game.

This week sees the launch of the second season of the new Chapter, which means more news is coming to the game, including a partnership with the Attack on Titan anime.

In recent years, Epic has increasingly invested in partnerships with major pop culture franchises to release new content in Fortnite. This allowed characters like Captain America, Batman, Kratos, Venom and many others to gain skins in the popular Battle Royle.

- Advertisement -

In the midst of these partnerships, we also had the arrival of famous anime characters, such as All Might, Deku, Goku, Vegeta, Naturo and so on. With the release of Season 2 of Chapter 4, called MEGA, Attack on Titan will be the next anime franchise to hit the game.

In the trailer, we can see that the game map will gain a futuristic Japan style of buildings, which is complemented by the skins of the new battle pass, which also follow this style.

How to prevent your apps from accessing more information than they need

At the end of the video, we can see Eren Yaeger with his iconic three-dimensional maneuvering device and swords, indicating that this will be the character’s skin and accessories.

The new season of Fortnite starts on March 10th. Do you intend to take the pass?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

EU relaxes subsidy rules to prevent green tech companies from relocating to the United States

The European Commission has made good on its promise to further relax the EU's...
Apple

Melhores jogos para Android e iOS da semana [09/03/2023]

Chegamos a mais uma quinta-feira, e como é de costume aqui no TechSmart, trazemos...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.