Fortnite: next season trailer reveals collaboration with Attack on Titan

This week sees the launch of the second season of the new Chapter, which means more news is coming to the game, including a partnership with the Attack on Titan anime.

At the beginning of the year, Epic Games released Chapter 4 of Fortnite, which highlighted the arrival of support for Unreal Engine 5.1, in addition to the partnership with CD Projekt Red to bring Geralt of Rivia to the game.

In recent years, Epic has increasingly invested in partnerships with major pop culture franchises to release new content in Fortnite. This allowed characters like Captain America, Batman, Kratos, Venom and many others to gain skins in the popular Battle Royle.

In the midst of these partnerships, we also had the arrival of famous anime characters, such as All Might, Deku, Goku, Vegeta, Naturo and so on. With the release of Season 2 of Chapter 4, called MEGA, Attack on Titan will be the next anime franchise to hit the game.

In the trailer, we can see that the game map will gain a futuristic Japan style of buildings, which is complemented by the skins of the new battle pass, which also follow this style.

At the end of the video, we can see Eren Yaeger with his iconic three-dimensional maneuvering device and swords, indicating that this will be the character’s skin and accessories.

The new season of Fortnite starts on March 10th. Do you intend to take the pass?