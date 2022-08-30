“Falling for Christmas”: everything we know, so far, about Lindsay Lohan’s next movie

“ for ”, the Christmas romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan for 2022. (Netflix)

Created and directed by Janeen Damian, Falling for Christmas (Christmas hit) is a Christmas comedy-romance film currently in development in which American actress, singer, songwriter, businesswoman, and television personality, Lindsay Lohan, will be your star, hand in hand Chord Overstreetknown for his role in the television series glee like Sam Evans. This production was announced by Netflix from May 2021 and will have its premiere for the last days of November of this year.

Secondary roles will consist of George Young (Evil one), Jack Wagner (My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5) Y Olivia Perez (In the neighborhood). Falling for Christmas It marks Lohan’s first appearance in a major production in more than a decade, following a series of career ups and downs while recovering from addiction and legal troubles.

Lindsay Lohan, back to the world of cinema after more than 10 years. (Netflix)

Plot

The plot of this drama details that, after suffering from amnesia due to a skiing accident, Sierra, a newly engaged, spoiled rich girl, is taken in by an attractive single father and his daughter. Together with them, she learns the value of kindness and love in all its forms, in the days leading up to Christmas.

The shooting of Falling for Christmas took place in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a curious fact, the lodge that appears in the film is the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City.

Lindsay Lohan will be the partner of Chord Overstreet in "Falling for Christmas".

In February 2022, Lindsay Lohan talked with fashion about her decision to join the film. This was what she said:

“I feel like we don’t have enough romantic comedies right now, and that’s exactly what Falling for Christmas is, a really funny and uplifting romantic comedy.”

Chord Overstreet, American actor, singer, and musician, male lead in "Falling for Christmas."

its director, Damianwinner of the BIFA, is not the only creator of the story, since her partner and writing partner, Michael Damien, as well as by the writers Jeff Bonnett (Heroes, Love by the Book) Y Ron Oliver (Operation Christmas, Harvest Moon), make up the writing team. And of same away, michael damian works as a producer of the film with Brad Krevoy.

Falling for Christmas is just one of the long list of Christmas movies that are expected to stream between November and December of this year, as part of the year-end celebration.

