Elon Musk delves into the world of artificial intelligence with his new company X.AI

The famous businessman Elon Musk has founded a new company called X.AI, focused on the development of artificial intelligence (AI). The creation of this company has generated great expectations, since it is expected to compete directly with OpenAI, which was co-founded by Musk himself in 2015.

X.AI: The birth of a new AI company

X.AI was incorporated in Nevada last month, according to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal. Elon Musk is listed as a director of the company, while Jared Birchall, head of Musk’s family office, is listed as secretary.

Before the founding of X.AI was confirmed, rumors were already circulating about Musk’s plans to create an AI company. These rumors intensified when it was revealed that the entrepreneur had acquired thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs) for a generative AI project. In addition, Musk was reported to have hired two former DeepMind researchers in March, including scientist Igor Babuschkin, who is believed to lead the new project.

Showdown with OpenAI

Despite co-founding OpenAI, Elon Musk parted ways with the organization in 2018. Since then, he has disagreed with some of the company’s actions, especially regarding the development of ChatGPT and GPT-4 technology.

Musk recently signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause in developing “giant AI experiments.” The businessman has expressed his concern about the political bias of ChatGPT and has advocated the creation of AI models that seek the truth.

The future of X.AI and the competition in the field of artificial intelligence

Although X.AI’s specific plans are still unclear, Musk is known to have started talks with investors from Tesla and SpaceX to finance his new venture. It has also been reported that he purchased 10,000 GPUs for AI development at one of Twitter’s data centers.

Elon Musk’s entry into the world of artificial intelligence, with the creation of X.AI, is a clear indication that competition in this field will become increasingly intense. His critical stance towards OpenAI could lead to a rivalry that drives the development of even more advanced and efficient AI technologies.

The founding of X.AI also raises interesting questions about how ethics and the search for truth in artificial intelligence will be addressed in the future. The emergence of companies like X.AI, which are looking for a more responsible approach in the development of AI, could be key to guaranteeing a balance in the application and evolution of these technologies.