Elden Ring completes one year since release and surpasses 20 million copies sold

Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s most recent release, completes one year of existence this week. The title was one of the most acclaimed games of last year, winning dozens of game of the year awards, including The Game Awards. In addition to celebrating the game’s first anniversary, the developer also announced a major sales milestone for the title.

Released on February 25, 2022 worldwide, Elden Ring is now over 20 million units sold (including physical and digital copies). This is certainly a sensational result for a Souslike game and it shows the appeal that this game has managed to achieve. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced this new sales milestone, which means that more than 3.4 million units of Elden Ring have been sold throughout the second half of 2022.