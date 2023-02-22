Elden Ring completes one year since release and surpasses 20 million copies sold

Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s most recent release, completes one year of existence this week. The title was one of the most acclaimed games of last year, winning dozens of game of the year awards, including The Game Awards.
In addition to celebrating the game’s first anniversary, the developer also announced a major sales milestone for the title.
Released on February 25, 2022 worldwide, Elden Ring is now over 20 million units sold (including physical and digital copies). This is certainly a sensational result for a Souslike game and it shows the appeal that this game has managed to achieve.
Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced this new sales milestone, which means that more than 3.4 million units of Elden Ring have been sold throughout the second half of 2022.
The expectation is that a major expansion of the game will be announced soon, which may further increase the game’s numbers.
As a curiosity, God of War: Ragnarok, the strongest competitor of Elden Ring last year, sold more than 11 million copies in about three months, even being a PlayStation exclusive.
It is worth remembering that FromSoftware had already announced that it intends to expand the franchise beyond games, which means that films and series may be on the way.
During The Game Awards 2022, FromSoftware confirmed that their next release will be Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which means it might still be a while before we see the studio’s next souls game.
And did you help contribute to the success of Elden Ring?