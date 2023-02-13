Edutik, a TikTok with educational content

TikTok is a social media platform that has gained huge popularity all over the world. Although it is known for its fun and entertaining content, it is not the best option for those looking for educational content. The main reason is that TikTok focuses on short videos and special effects, rather than conveying valuable and meaningful information. Also, the lack of an organized structure for sorting and searching educational content makes it difficult for users to find what they are looking for.

There are also concerns about verification and authenticity of the content, which means that students may receive wrong or unverified information. Therefore, for those who are looking for reliable and organized educational content, TikTok is not the best option.

EduTik can help solve these problems by offering a platform specifically designed for learning. With its focus on student-created short educational videos, EduTik offers an accessible and relevant source of information for those looking for educational content.

It has a search option for specific subjects or lessons that allows users to easily find the content they are looking for, and the option to create and share their own videos gives students the opportunity to become creators and share their knowledge with the community. . The platform also offers a rich social experience that encourages collaboration and learning among students.

EduTik offers a number of features designed to enhance the learning experience for students. Some of the features include:

– short educational videos: Access to a wide variety of short educational videos, up to 90 seconds long, created by your peers.

– Learning on the go: Perfect for busy students who want to learn when and where it suits them.

– Option to be a creator: Students can create and share their own videos, earning points for their contributions.

– Personalization of the learning experience: An AI-powered feed that allows students to personalize their learning experience.

– Search for specific subjects or lessons: Students can search for specific topics or lessons to find the content they need.

– Socio-educational platform: A social platform that fosters collaboration and learning among students.

Available at play.google.com, for android, its access is completely free.