Apple, technical delays for financial services and subscription iPhones

Both Apple Pay Later and Monthly Rates and iPhone subscription services are lagging behind. To affirm it is Mark Gurmanan authoritative Bloomberg reporter according to whom there would have been “engineering and technical” setbacks that would have led to slow development and missed time objectives.
Apple Pay Later, the financial service that allows you to divide an expense made with Apple Pay into a series of interest-free installments, was announced last June with the aim of being launched last September, coinciding with the arrival of iOS 16. A series of technical problems, however, would have pushed the debut from the autumn of 2022 to 2023, by “March or April”.
As reported in recent days, Apple Pay Later would still have entered an advanced internal test phase, also extended to all the approximately 80,000 employees of Apple’s retail stores. Apple Pay Later, we recall, will allow users to dividing an expense into four installments to be paid in six weeks, without interest or commissions. For the realization of this service without intermediaries, the Cupertino company has created a new company called Apple Financing LLC.
The other funded service designed by Apple, Apple Pay – Monthly Installments, which will allow the payment of expenses in monthly installments with interest. To try to be independent also for the provision of this service, Apple would be creating its own platform, called Project Breakoutwhich will allow the management of interest calculations, premiums, credit checks, approvals and transaction histories, all aspects that are usually handled by external partners.
Finally, delays also for the monthly subscription service of Apple to have an iPhone and other hardware products. This service has not yet been officially announced but it has been talked about for about a year now and it was assumed that it will arrive by the end of 2022. However, Apple is actively testing this service which should have a monthly cost that only partially reflects the price of price list of the chosen smartphone, probably lower than that of a traditional subscription.
The idea of the Cupertino company would be to make the process of buying an iPhone or iPad similar to that of an iCloud storage plan or an Apple Music subscription using your Apple ID and App Store account. Unlike an installment purchase plan, in practice, the monthly charge would not be the price of the device divided into 12 or 24 months but a monthly rate to be determined according to the device chosen. Obviously, it should be possible both to interrupt the subscription at any time and to replace the device when a new model comes out, usually every year.
Such a service would certainly represent an important strategic change for a company that has traditionally sold devices at full price, in installments or with operator subsidies. In addition, it could on the one hand allow Apple to generate more fixed income, on the other hand make it easier for consumers to purchase products that become more and more expensive.