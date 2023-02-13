Apple, technical delays for financial services and subscription iPhones

Both Apple Pay Later and Monthly Rates and iPhone subscription services are lagging behind. To affirm it is Mark Gurmanan authoritative Bloomberg reporter according to whom there would have been “engineering and technical” setbacks that would have led to slow development and missed time objectives. Apple Pay Later, the financial service that allows you to divide an expense made with Apple Pay into a series of interest-free installments, was announced last June with the aim of being launched last September, coinciding with the arrival of iOS 16. A series of technical problems, however, would have pushed the debut from the autumn of 2022 to 2023, by “March or April”.

APPLE PAY LATER COMING SOON, MONTHLY RATES LATE

As reported in recent days, Apple Pay Later would still have entered an advanced internal test phase, also extended to all the approximately 80,000 employees of Apple's retail stores. Apple Pay Later, we recall, will allow users to dividing an expense into four installments to be paid in six weeks, without interest or commissions. For the realization of this service without intermediaries, the Cupertino company has created a new company called Apple Financing LLC. The other funded service designed by Apple, Apple Pay – Monthly Installments, which will allow the payment of expenses in monthly installments with interest. To try to be independent also for the provision of this service, Apple would be creating its own platform, called Project Breakoutwhich will allow the management of interest calculations, premiums, credit checks, approvals and transaction histories, all aspects that are usually handled by external partners.

SUBSCRIPTION IPHONE AND IPAD