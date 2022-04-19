Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast heavy hail showers but there’s some good news

There will be sunny spells and hail showers with mild conditions as the country goes back to work after Easter weekend.

Temperatures will be moderate with highs of 13 degrees during the day and lows of zero degrees at night.

The scattered showers are expected to clear by Tuesday evening.

Read more: Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast warn of heavy showers for Easter Sunday before big temperature change

Met Eireann’s forecast read: “Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Some cloud will build during the day, with a shower or two in the afternoon, possibly heavy with hail. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with light northwest breezes..”

The forecast for the rest of the week is as follows:

Tuesday night

“Lingering showers will die out early tonight becoming dry and clear. Fog will likely form in calm conditions. Another cold night with a touch of grass frost possible with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

Wednesday

“Some mist or fog to start tomorrow, clearing in the morning as sunny spells develop.

“Fog may persist in some coastal areas. A dry day with just the chance of an isolated shower later. Light southerly breezes will develop, with highs of 12 to 15 degrees.

“A largely dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Cloudiest in the west and southwest where there will be patchy light rain or drizzle near the coast.

“Lowest air temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light southeasterly breezes, winds fresh near the southwest coast.

Thursday

“Thursday will bring well scattered showers and good sunny spells. Chance of drizzle in the far southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with a moderate easterly breeze.

“Becoming dry Thursday evening for a mostly clear night. Lowest air temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate easterly winds.Friday

“A moderate to fresh easterly wind will develop for Friday and temperatures, ranging 13 to 15 degrees, will be highest in the southwest and lowest along coasts of the east and north. It’ll stay mainly dry.

Weekend

SATURDAY: “Rather cloudy with a mix of showers and some bright spells. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees. Moderate northeast breezes will be fresh at times.

SUNDAY: “Current indications showing that Sunday will have further showers moving in from the Irish Sea, with some sunny spells. There is a chance that longer spells of rain could affect the south or east. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees mainly light easterly winds.

Read more:Passenger describes moment of being told his Dublin Airport bound flight was making emergency landing in sea

Read more:Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast mixed weather conditions with temperatures to rise this week