Dublin firefighters deal with flooding after hydrant bursts open in Tallaght

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Fire crews in Dublin were called out on Tuesday night to deal with flooding caused by an “open hydrant” in Tallaght, to the south-west of the city. Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted at 10.23pm today (Tuesday) that the incident could have been worse.

The flooding affected a substantial stretch of road in the residential area, covering the road and grass verges leading up to the gates and pathways to houses.

The fire brigade’s social media post stated: “Firefighters dealing with an open hydrant in #Tallaght tonight. Unfortunately this can lead to flooding and also damage essential firefighting equipment.”

Brian Adam
