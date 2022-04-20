Dublin firefighters deal with flooding after hydrant bursts open in Tallaght

Fire crews in Dublin were called out on Tuesday night to deal with flooding caused by an “open hydrant” in Tallaght, to the south-west of the city. Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted at 10.23pm today (Tuesday) that the incident could have been worse.

The flooding affected a substantial stretch of road in the residential area, covering the road and grass verges leading up to the gates and pathways to houses.

The fire brigade’s social media post stated: “Firefighters dealing with an open hydrant in #Tallaght tonight. Unfortunately this can lead to flooding and also damage essential firefighting equipment.”

For more stories from where you live, visit InYourArea.