Tech News5G NewsMobile

This is the new affordable OnePlus mobile, and it doesn’t look bad at all

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The wait is over, and with it follow up on the rumors and leaks that have been emerging in these months ago about the new OnePlus Nord N20 5Gan elegant and affordable mobile, which falls within the mid-range mobile segment.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

It is a model that will be managed by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695which is compatible with 5G connectivity, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 512 GB of capacity.

Read:

Is it harmful to add “Link in bio” in Instagram posts?

Affordable but enough

Your screen is a 6.4″ FHD+ AMOLED display.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Keep in mind that there are people who want to have smartphones with smaller screens than the sizes that are usually found on the market, so this model is ideal for them. since it also has the integrated fingerprint sensor.

Of course, the refresh rate stays at 60Hz.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

In the photographic section, this model has a configuration of rear cameras with a 64MP main, in addition to a macro camera and a 2MP monochrome camera each. He has not provided details of the front camera, only that it is located in a corner through a perforation on the screen, although it may have a 16MP sensor, which is usual.

In terms of autonomy, it has a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. Regarding the operating system, it will come with Android 11 with the OxygenOS 11 customization layer, without the company having made public the possibility of updating to Android 12.

Read:

The mystery of Earth’s “missing ice” may have been solved

It will cost 282 dollars (this will be the sale price through T-Mobile), about 261.34 euros to change. The drawback at the moment is knowing, in addition to the rest of the hardware characteristics, the possibility of its arrival in international markets, so we have to wait for the company to rule on the matter.

Via: 9to5Google

Previous articleDublin firefighters deal with flooding after hydrant bursts open in Tallaght
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Dublin firefighters deal with flooding after hydrant bursts open in Tallaght

Fire crews in Dublin were called out on Tuesday night to deal with flooding caused by an "open...
Tech News

Microsoft Office 2013: a last year of life

In October of this year It will be 10 years since the arrival of Microsoft Office 2013a version...
Tech News

Meta initiatives for the celebration of Earth Day

Meta is carrying out a series of initiatives related to the protection of the environment and the fight...
Gaming

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight could be the most ambitious expansion

Dragonflight is going to be a very, very word of mouth over the next few days and weeks...