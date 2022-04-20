This is the new affordable OnePlus mobile, and it doesn’t look bad at all

The wait is over, and with it follow up on the rumors and leaks that have been emerging in these months ago about the new OnePlus Nord N20 5Gan elegant and affordable mobile, which falls within the mid-range mobile segment.

It is a model that will be managed by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695which is compatible with 5G connectivity, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 512 GB of capacity.



Affordable but enough

Your screen is a 6.4″ FHD+ AMOLED display.

Keep in mind that there are people who want to have smartphones with smaller screens than the sizes that are usually found on the market, so this model is ideal for them. since it also has the integrated fingerprint sensor.

Of course, the refresh rate stays at 60Hz.

In the photographic section, this model has a configuration of rear cameras with a 64MP main, in addition to a macro camera and a 2MP monochrome camera each. He has not provided details of the front camera, only that it is located in a corner through a perforation on the screen, although it may have a 16MP sensor, which is usual.

In terms of autonomy, it has a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. Regarding the operating system, it will come with Android 11 with the OxygenOS 11 customization layer, without the company having made public the possibility of updating to Android 12.

It will cost 282 dollars (this will be the sale price through T-Mobile), about 261.34 euros to change. The drawback at the moment is knowing, in addition to the rest of the hardware characteristics, the possibility of its arrival in international markets, so we have to wait for the company to rule on the matter.

Via: 9to5Google