Crusader Kings 3 Review: A blue blooded strategy game

A few weeks ago we had the opportunity to talk to you about the arrival on consoles of Crusader Kings III (by the way, recover the PC review of Crusader Kings III), the latest incarnation of a flagship series of the boundless playful universe of Paradox Interactive. Now, after countless hours spent in this medieval epic, we are ready to tell you our impressions on what, after all, we can define as the great bet of Paradox: to adapt one of the most complex strategists on the market to a platform to which the genre has always been rather indigestible. After successfully conducting Stellaris (here you can find the Stellaris review) from the PC world to the console world, will the Swedish company be able to complete this arduous undertaking? It’s time to find out.

My favorite dynasty generator!

As fans already know, Crusader Kings is defined by Paradox Interactive itself as a “Dynastic Grand Strategy“This means that the player does not go to exert control over all their domains through an evolution lasting hundreds of years, like a traditional strategic 4Xbut he is called to live the events of a single dynasty and its leading figures.

The fulcrum of the playful experience proposed by Crusader Kings therefore becomes more intimate: the player, starting from the progenitor of the chosen house, can lead his family over many generations, shaping its history through some scenarios that cover a well-defined historical period. . The preset scenarios are six in all and cover a time range that goes from the middle of the Early Middle Ages (867 AD), up to the date of the invasion of William of Normandy known as the Conqueror (1066 AD) or, if you like, to the later period. turbulent of the Christian “Reconquista” of the Iberian Peninsula. Obviously, in addition to these scenarios, events and characters, there is the possibility of choosing any other personality from the then known world. In short, it is possible to range from the Pillars of Hercules to sub-Saharan Africa and decide to follow the smallest tribe of the Mongolian steppes to the great vassals subjected to the regents of the throne of France.

The game map is immense and allows the player to spread the wings of the imagination to compose your own epic poem. Here, in this sense, the experience with Crusader Kings can be summed up as an immense cauldron overflowing with events, characters and stories in which to immerse yourself and get lost for a long time. The title is nothing more than a boundless database of narrative elements made available to the player, who can decide what kind of ruler to become and what legacy to pass on to the generations that follow one another over the decades.

We are not just talking about territorial conquests but also of education and the art of governing, of legacy in terms of prestige, of interpersonal relationships or of the great goals achieved, for example linked to the foundation of a religious or chivalric order. In short, in every single session the player has the opportunity to create something unique and worthy of rightfully becoming one of his dearest videogame memories. On the other hand, thanks to its majestic complexity and richness of content, Crusader Kings knows how to embrace it and not push it away, always providing it with the right motivation to follow its own path without hesitation.

The work of Paradox interactive is a continuous becoming full of unexpected surprises and among other things, as proof of how much it does not want to discourage users, it does not foresee a real game over. The possibility of creating private multiplayer sessions in which to invite friends and spend an evening engaged in tackling short but intense personalized campaigns (or to assist you as mere spectators), therefore completes a playful offer that has proved to be interesting and articulated.

The menu offers: palace intrigues and fratricidal wars

Going into detail, the console version of Crusader Kings 3 – being the direct descendant of the one already present in our PCs from 2020 – remains hinged on a complex menu system and it is no coincidence that the development team has put together a slap-up tutorial, able to explain each item and action in detail in a clear and understandable way.

At first, however, the whole system can cause a sense of disorientation and dizziness, especially for those who are used to enjoying uncompromising action on their home TV or streamlined, text-free HUDs. Instead, in Crusader Kings it is the information contained in the overwhelming amount of windows that is the undisputed protagonist of the playful experience. Paradox and the Lab42 development team knew very well that this could represent one of the main obstacles to be able to create a work that is not only usable and fun but also close to an audience not accustomed to grand strategies, which is why they have reviewed the setting of the descriptive windows. Instead of using a simulacrum of the mouse arrow to “copy” the desk dashboard, most of the items have been designed to be reached through the use of the directional buttons.

The system in essence it has been made more precise, responsive and comfortable, for anyone unfamiliar with the PC version. In addition, the backbones of the pad have been associated with radial menus in which most of the items relating to the character (such as Faith, Lifestyle, Dynasty, Culture) and the game world are condensed, including related information. to the various tactical-strategic maps.

To make the user experience even lighter and more intuitive, the developers have adopted not only various sound or screen reminders – designed to underline the occurrence of events to be immediately dedicated to – but have also implemented useful shortcuts, which can be recalled by pressing a single button. In this way it is possible to always have at hand the information relating to conflicts, schemes, plots in progress, buildings under construction and much more and avoid losing the pulse of the situation.

The Craft of Weapons

Among the new features and perhaps most appreciated by the new rulers from the sofa, we point out the possibility of delegate the part of the military operations to the AI. Obviously, those who already know how the complex war stratification of the title works will be able to continue to manage this aspect manually, recruiting troops, setting their movements and main actions but it is important that the switch between these two modes always remains in full availability of the player.

Specifically, the behavior of artificial intelligence can be set on defensive, balance or on greater aggression but in reality this is only the tip of the iceberg of a more complex system, which, for example, can be allowed to recruit. Venture companies in case of need. We have tested these advanced features extensively, focusing on diplomacy, intrigue and courtesy and we can say that the system almost always works properly and can represent a good support for the less experienced. Our advice, however, is to regain control of military operations as soon as you get the chance. More than once in fact we have found ourselves having to negotiate peace or surrender in unfavorable conditions due to some not exactly rational choices by the AI.

A question of aesthetics

From a purely stylistic point of view, while completely taking up the desktop counterpart, the console version of Crusader Kings III it has certainly benefited from switching from one hardware to another. The traditional layout was clearly not touched: the development team did not prune it or lighten it but had the foresight to adapt it to television screens.

In other words, it has rationalized it, making the countless game menus much more readable and clear. In addition, loading times have been reduced to almost zero and gaming sessions go by smoothly and without interruptions, for the benefit of the enjoyment of the gaming experience.

Paradox wanted to get closer to a new slice of the public and we can say without fear of denial that it has made palpable efforts to proceed in this direction. In any case, both the novices and the strategists of the first hour will have no problem interfacing with the new systems in a reasonable time, so as to enjoy the contents that will be published simultaneously for both versions of the game.

About this, Sorry to report the absence of the main Crusader Kings III DLC – whose conversion to compensation should come shortly – as well as the lack of cross play and cross save, which we hope can be implemented at a later time.