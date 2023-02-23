Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G53 5G from R$ 1,559

Launched at the end of last year abroad and available in Europe since the beginning of February, the Motorola Moto G53 5G arrived costing BRL 1,899 in national retail, but it can already be found R$ 300 cheaper. If you had your eye on this new intermediate 5G cell phone from Motorola, you might be interested in the offer of the device that is going for R$ 1,559 in Colombo stores, in its graphite variant, with 128 GB of storage.
The cell phone has an attractive design and good construction, and its 6.5-inch screen has HD+ resolution and supports content with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the processor present in the device is the Snapdragon 480 Plus to ensure the 5G connection, and it works in conjunction with 4 GB of RAM.
The main rear camera is 50 MP, while the front one delivers 8 MP for selfies. The smartphone has stereo sound with Dolby Atmos technology, has a digital reader on the side, a MicroSD card slot and NFC delivery for approximation payments.
Complete the set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W charging and native Android 13, which has support for a major update and three more years of security updates. TechSmart, by the way, is running a battery test on the new smartphone, follow along!
The smartphone also has models in pink and silver colors.
- 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Platform
- 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, fingerprint reader, P2 port and USB-C
- 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- Android 13 running under MyUI 5.0
The Motorola Moto G53 is available from Colombo for BRL 1,559. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.