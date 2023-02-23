Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G53 5G from R$ 1,559

Launched at the end of last year abroad and available in Europe since the beginning of February, the Motorola Moto G53 5G arrived costing BRL 1,899 in national retail, but it can already be found R$ 300 cheaper. If you had your eye on this new intermediate 5G cell phone from Motorola, you might be interested in the offer of the device that is going for R$ 1,559 in Colombo stores, in its graphite variant, with 128 GB of storage.

The cell phone has an attractive design and good construction, and its 6.5-inch screen has HD+ resolution and supports content with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the processor present in the device is the Snapdragon 480 Plus to ensure the 5G connection, and it works in conjunction with 4 GB of RAM.