Company of Heroes 3 Brings World War II to the Strategy Game | Analysis / Review

With launch scheduled for this day February 23, 2023, Company of Heroes 3 is a new real-time strategy (RTS) video game developed by Relic Entertainment and published by SEGA. The game arrives to provide an experience based on World War II. Does the new title manage to deliver a satisfying game? TechSmart tells you the details in this full review.

History

The game's story is based on World War II and takes place on two different battlefronts. The first consists of the invasion of Italian lands by Salerno, through British and American forces. The campaign places the player in the development of three distinct leaderships – the British commanders, the American commanders and the Italian partisans. In the historical context, these three are the civilians who fought the fascists in the real-life war. The second front happens when controlling the German forces – called Deutsches Afrikakorps – in the events that took place in Libya and Egypt. The plot here is based on Jews who were residents of Libya and suffered from the Nazis. Overall, the story manages to develop in a complex and well-crafted way. The difference between both missions is in the feature called Dynamic Campaign Mappresent only in the Italian campaign. It allows you to attack from any space and add side missions, which generates a very original and interactive narrative sequence. Unlike the campaign in North Africa, with only eight missions, which has a well-defined and more linear narrative. It is also worth noting that the game has complete localization in Europeian Portuguese (PT-BR). That is, the menus and subtitles are translated, to allow a better understanding of all players.

gameplay

Company of Heroes 3 brings a mechanic that manages to explore the strategic character of both the game itself and the context of war. Battles take place in turns while organizing the advance of troops, as well as the defense of already conquered areas. From the moment you progress to a direct confrontation against an enemy faction, real-time battles take over the scenario. When this happens, decision-making requires great agility on the part of the player.





One of the novelties present in this third title is the “tactical pause”. The feature stops time and allows you to organize a sequence of actions without the rush demanded by the game. Each turn, it is possible to manage each unit separately, both in relation to its position and other commands that each one can exercise, such as building bases or repairing other fallen units. You will find different types of units such as tanks, infantry and artillery.





Speaking specifically of the mission in North Africa, here the gameplay is distinguished by the scarcity of resources. While in Italy the troops will be able to increase the tools during the combats, the campaign with the German military forces requires even more strategy to be able to deal with the challenges even quite limited. The game also has a multiplayer mode, with 1v1 and 4v4 matches. They include four factions and 14 maps, at least at this launch stage. This mode contains both PvP fights and cooperative matches.

Graphics and soundtrack

We see a paradox regarding graphics here. First, it is important to reinforce that the visual part of the game was very well developed. The scenery perfectly portrays the environments in which they are based – be it an ancient Europe, or an African desert –, while the images of troops and battles are rich in detail. This combination makes the experience more immersive and enhances the beauty of the game as a whole. While planning the entire strategy, you will certainly spend a good deal of time contemplating the look of what you see. On the other hand, to get the most out of the design, you’ll need a PC with very advanced hardware. The game is heavy not only in the scenario, but also during battle actions. This makes it difficult for the game to stay at 60fps at all times. On the soundtrack, the game works well, with effects that help well in setting the game in relation to the campaigns. We didn’t have any problems regarding the audio part in this game.

Final considerations

Company of Heroes 3 it’s sure to compete as the best real-time strategy game of the year. It brings a well-contextualized story, approached on different fronts and with interactivity with the player. Its mechanics allow you to be always attentive to the commands and it alternates well between shift moments that demand to act with greater reasoning and real-time battles with faster decision-making. The graphic part surprises with a good setting and portrayal of the environments present in the game. But be prepared to have a powerful PC, so you don’t suffer from any problems here. Overall, we can say that the experience exceeded expectations and, even with some moments of repetition in the campaign, the possibility of having different sequences of events and the multiplayer will guarantee a long life for this title.

History Story well chosen in the story and contextualized in the game. gameplay Mechanics alternate well between shifts and battles in real time, in addition to providing longevity to the game. Graphics The graphics impress with their beauty, but it may require a machine beyond its capabilities. Soundtrack The soundtrack has a good atmosphere, although it is not an item that stands out more than the others. Immersion This is a game that takes you to the pictured environment and makes you spend many hours in front of the monitor. Total Grade Company of Heroes is one of the contenders for best RTS of the year.