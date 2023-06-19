HBO Max rises in price in Spain. What if I had the 50% lifetime discount?

- Advertisement -

is one of the best streaming platforms, thanks to content beyond any doubt and where series such as ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘Chernobyl’ stand out among many others. But, if you are a subscriber to this service, we bring bad news: HBO Max has just announced a price increase in Spain, as the ADSLZone colleagues have advanced.

In this way, HBO Max makes the first price increase in our country. To say that if you are a subscriber to this platform, you should have received the corresponding message announcing the upload, if not, it will arrive very shortly.

HBO Max raises the price in Spain

As we have told you, HBO Max had not raised the price in Spain since its release. Furthermore, when he landed in our country he did so with a promotion that included a 50% .

Did you take advantage of this promotion? Well, don’t worry, they’re going to keep it. This way, HBO Max goes from costing 8.99 euros to 9.99 euros. And in the event that you have the reduced rate, you will go from paying 4.49 euros to 4.99 euros.

Of course, it should be noted that this price increase in HBO Max Spain only applies to monthly subscription. As indicated by ADSLZone, if you want to contract a year for 69.99 euros, it is available without raising the price, paying a total of 5.83 euros per month (even if it is a lump sum payment).

As you will see in the message that the platform is sending to its customers: “Starting today, June 13, 2023, the price of a new monthly subscription to HBO Max in the Nordic countries and Spain will increase by the equivalent of €1 per month and €2 per month in Bulgaria and Portugal.

Current HBO Max direct subscribers and in-app subscribers will see their monthly rate increased starting with their next billing cycle after July 13, 2023.”

This waythe HBO Max Spain price increase will be applied for the next month of July. On the other hand, if you want to sign up on the platform, the new price of 9.99 euros per month already appears.

And what about shared accounts? so what At the moment we will not have problems to use the same account from different locations. But if we take a look at the terms of service, they indicate that “We may limit the maximum number of Authorized Users who can use the Platform simultaneously and we will inform you on the Platform of such limitations. Only the people with whom you live together.” So sooner rather than later, sharing an account on HBO Max will be prohibited.

