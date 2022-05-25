Gigabyte BRIX Extreme miniPCs get upgraded with Intel Alder Lake-P

Within the framework of Computex 2022, Gigabyte has just presented your new compact desktop BRIX Extremewhich is presented as one of the most powerful options in this family, equipping the latest 12th generation Intel Alder Lake-P series processors together with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Specifically, this new miniPC lands under several models with processor options to choose from Core i3-1220P, Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260Pall of them accompanied by common characteristics that include two SODIMM slots for up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAMand one PCIe Gen 4 slot plus one 2.5-inch bay for an SSD or hard drive or two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x1 SSDs.

Thus, the only differences in their models will be the sizes of the boxes, with slightly thinner and taller versions. Although in reality there is not much difference in size. Slim models feature some bodies of 13.7 x 13.4 x 4.8 centimeters, equipping a single M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 x4 storage; while the taller models expand the space up to 5 centimeters.

Finally, regarding the connectivity section, the new BRIX Extreme has a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port and support for WiFi 6Eto which are added Bluetooth 5.2, and a few HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0a, Mini DisplayPort 1.4a and Thunderbolt 4 ports that give you support for up to four simultaneous displays. Although it does not end here, since we will also have a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

Although at the moment no information on prices or availability dates for these compact computers has yet been shared, we can currently find all the details and models of the new Gigabyte BRIX Extreme on the brand’s website, where it is expected update these details over the next few days.

