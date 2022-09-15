Chucky terrorizes a convent in the series’ second season trailer

Update (09/14/2022) – GS

After a bombastic first , is ready for another series of pranks and murders. The season of the series won the first trailer today, which gives us an idea of ​​what to expect. After the massacre in New Jersey, the main trio of teenagers are sent to a Catholic school, but in addition to the normal problems of age, they will also have to deal with the trauma caused by Chucky and the strict rules of this new school. Meanwhile, Chucky, Tiffany and Tiffany's doll are hatching new plans to try to put an end to teens and whoever else gets in their way.

After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: teenage survivors Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind). , along with his ex. Tiffany, now your sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can ‘Jevon’ do that as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a new murder toy terror attack?

The video also shows Lexy Cross with one of the original bridal dolls that Tiffany's soul was trapped in, indicating some sort of plot to get revenge on the killer (and Chucky) for killing her father and boyfriend in Season 1. On top of that, we'll also have fun new additions to this macabre wedding: Tiffany's twin daughters. With an army of Chuckys walking around, things are definitely going to get crazy. The second season of Chucky premieres on October 5 in the US and will be broadcast in Europe by Star Plus. So, what did you think of the trailer?

Update (28/03/2022) – GS

Chucky: The site confirms the return of Jennifer Tilly and the premiere of the second season

Chucky: The site confirms the return of Jennifer Tilly and the premiere of the second season

In October of last year, we had the premiere of the first season of the series Chucky, based on the iconic horror movie franchise starring the doll possessed by the spirit of a serial killer. In addition to bringing more information about Chucky's origin, the series also serves as a direct continuation to the franchise's films, introducing iconic characters from the past and creating a completely new narrative. Since the end of the first season, fans have been eager to of the series, but it looks like it's still going to be quite a while. According to Deadline, the second season of Chucky should not be released until October 2022coinciding with the premiere of the first season and the month of Halloween.

In addition to the premiere of the new season, the Deadline also confirmed the return of Jennifer Tilly to the cast. In the saga, Tilly plays the character Tiffany Valentine, Chucky's accomplice and romantic partner, who participated in some of the most bombastic events of the first season of the series. Apparently, in addition to her human version, we'll also see the toy version of the character, as Tiffany's iconic doll also appeared in the final episode. In Europe, the series is broadcast by Star Plus with weekly episodes. In the first season, many complained about the delay between the Europeian airing and the US release. Will we have a simultaneous premiere in the new season? And you, are you looking forward to the premiere of the second season of Chucky?

Update (07/26/2021) – GS

Chucky: Child’s Play series gets intriguing trailer

Chucky: Child's Play series gets intriguing trailer

It's been a while since we've known that the Syfy channel will launch a series based on the Child's Play franchise. Some time ago, the channel released a small teaser of the production. This week, we finally got the first trailer, which gives us plot details and shows the new version of Chucky in action. The spin-off is the brainchild of Don Mancini, creator of the franchise, and focuses on a teenager named Jake, who is bullied and struggling to get over the death of his mother. He finds an old "Happy Doll" at a garage sale, which unfortunately is the same killer toy that is possessed by the spirit of a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray. When Chucky starts using his old tricks, suspicion falls on Jake. From what you can tell from the trailer, Chucky will have a slightly more serious tone than recent films in the franchise, but it looks like the demonic puppet will still retain his deadly sense of humor. Although they don't appear in the trailer, the series also features the return of Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay and Christine Elise as Kyle. New cast members include Lexa Doig (Jason X) and Devon Sawa (Film Destination). The series debuts in October 12 this year.

Original text – 04/06/2021

Child’s Play: New teaser for the ‘Chucky’ series airs on Syfy

After the release of a trailer announcing the launch of the new series in 2021, another production advance for the “Child’s Play” franchise aired on the US Syfy channel this Tuesday (06), this time revealing that production will arrive in Septemberthat is, in the autumn of the northern hemisphere, as announced. Although short, the video shows robotic parts who seem to be bringing the classic 80’s and 90’s thriller/trash character to life for the show’s taping, as the “Chucky” laugh echoes. The teaser ends with the character shouting the phrase “I always come back” (“I always come back”, in Portuguese), a reference to the fact that the franchise never stops releasing sequels between the films produced.

A little longer, but still uninformative, the official trailer takes place in the aisle of a toy store, ending with a silhouette of Chucky. Check out the ad below:

The cast will feature Brad Dourif as Chucky and Jennifer Tilly as the doll’s bride. Both have worked on previous films, such as “Bride of Chucky” (1998) and “Son of Chucky” (2004) giving voice to the characters. In an interview, Don Mancini, creator of the franchise, revealed that the series should preserve the tense atmosphere of the original film, but expanding the plot that was built throughout the films. Mancini puts high expectations on people’s reception, considering Chucky will receive a new purpose and, of course, new weapons, strategies, and targets. “It will be something never seen before,” he declared.

The synopsis of the series is not far from the plot from the original film, but describes a more “contemporary” dash: After an old Chucky doll shows up at a yard sale in a suburban neighborhood, an American city is thrown into chaos as a series of vicious murders begin to expose the residents’ hypocrisies and secrets.