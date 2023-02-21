Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [21/02/23]

The UEFA Champions League reaches another round of games this week, still in the round of 16 first leg matches. In all, there are four more clashes, divided by this Tuesday (21) and Wednesday (22). For Europeian television and platforms, the transmission rights belong to SBT, on open TV, and Warner Bros. Discovery, on closed TV and streaming. TechSmart tells you where to see each duel.

broadcast schedule [21-22/02/23]

February 21st 5pm – Liverpool v Real Madrid – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

5pm – Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli – Space and HBO Max

This late Tuesday afternoon, the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was chosen to be shown on SBT, on open TV throughout the country. The signal from Silvio Santos' station is also released through its official website, free of charge. The European classic will also be shown on TNT, on pay television, and on HBO Max, in closed streaming. Rounding off the day is the match between Frankfurt and Napoli, scheduled to be shown on the Space channel and also on HBO Max.

February 22nd 5pm – RB Leipzig v Manchester City – TNT and HBO Max

5pm – Inter Milan v Porto – Space x HBO Max

On Wednesday, at 5 pm, it is RB Leipzig's turn to receive Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at home. TNT will show the game on cable TV. At the same time, Space broadcasts the duel between Inter Milan and Porto. It is worth noting that all matches will be shown on HBO Max to its subscribers. The app for Android and iOS can be downloaded from the links located on the card below the text.

So, where do you intend to watch the Champions League clashes this week? Tell us!

